Fallout builds over Biden classified documents as the Senate returns: live updates

Ken Tran, USA TODAY
·4 min read

President Joe Biden is grappling with increasing political fallout after the Department of Justice discovered additional classified documents at his private Wilmington home in Delaware last Friday. The discovery has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans and has called the White House’s transparency into question.

The Senate is back in session on Monday for the first time since the U.S. officially hit the debt ceiling. There’s still time before the country defaults on its debts, but lawmakers have started sounding the alarms.

House Republicans have demanded spending cuts from Democrats in exchange for raising the debt limit. So far, most Democratic lawmakers and the White House haven't budged.

In political news, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., announced he will see the Senate seat now held by Democrat-turned-independent Kyrsten Sinema.

Here are the latest political developments of the day.

  • What we know so far: Revelations grow on Joe Biden's handling of classified documents

  • Biden to name Jeff Zients his new chief of staff

  • The White House will hold its daily press briefing at 2:35 p.m. The Senate convenes this afternoon.

Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego will run for Senate seat held by Kyrsten Sinema

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., made it official Monday morning, announcing he will seek the Senate seat now held by Democrat-turned-independent Kyrsten Sinema.

Gallego, 43, who confirmed his long-rumored run via a video statement, tweeted: "Today, too many Arizonans see their dream slipping away. I’m running for the U.S. Senate to win it back for you!"

The outspoken liberal, a military veteran first elected to the House in 2014, has been particularly critical of Sinema, who, along with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, has opposed many of President Joe Biden's initiatives.

Last month, Sinema announced she has left the Democratic Party and become an independent; she has not announced whether she will seek re-election.

David Jackson

Biden to name Jeff Zients White House chief of staff

Jeff Zients, who steered President Joe Biden’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first year of his administration, will be named the new White House chief of staff, according to the Associated Press.

Zients, a management consultant who also served in President Barack Obama’s administration, will succeed Ron Klain, who is stepping down after guiding Biden’s first two years in office, the AP said, citing two people familiar with the matter. Klain plans to depart in the weeks following Biden’s State of the Union address in February.

Zients, 56, will step into the chief of staff’s role as Biden is dealing with the fallout from the discovery of classified documents at his home in Delaware and his former private office in Washington and as he is expected to run for a second term.

— Michael Collins

A wider problem: Missing classified records not uncommon

The Biden and Trump classified document revelations – including the new trove of records found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home on Friday – are very different, even though both indicate U.S. national security could have been put at risk by sensitive government documents stored in unsecured personal locations.

But they do have one similarity, security analysts tell USA TODAY: Both cases underscore how the U.S. system of safeguarding classified presidential documents is in urgent need of improvement, especially during the critical period when one administration hands over the White House keys to another.

— Josh Meyer

Biden news today

President Joe Biden returns to the White House from his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., at 10:40 a.m. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief the press at 2:35 p.m.

On Tuesday, Biden will host Democratic congressional leaders at the White House. He will also host a reception for new members of Congress.

Later in the week, Biden will travel to Virginia to make remarks about the economy. He will also host a Lunar New Year reception at the White House.

In Congress, the Senate returns at 3 p.m. today to consider a assistant defense secretary nominee.

Latest politics news

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i