Fallon Suspects Trump Wants a Turkey Costume to ‘Trick Biden Into Pardoning Him’ Amid Criminal Investigations (Video)

As the criminal investigations into Donald Trump continue, Jimmy Fallon has a hunch that the twice-impeached former president has a plan to avoid charges — and it involves Thanksgiving.

On Friday night’s “Tonight Show,” Fallon spent most of his monologue making fun of the current state of things at Twitter. At one point, he marveled at the speed of the social media platform’s collapse under Elon Musk, joking that “Even crypto was like ‘Damn, that came crashing down fast.'”

But eventually, Fallon turned his attention to Donald Trump and the fact that this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigations into Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 and the White House documents he took and kept in Mar-a-Lago. With the appointment of the special counsel, Fallon joked that Trump is hatching a very convoluted plan.

Also Read:

Fallon Applauds GOP Taking Control of the House: ‘Nice to See’ Them Doing It ‘Without Zip-Ties and a Viking Helmet’ (Video)

“As we speak, Trump is squeezing into a turkey costume to trick Biden into pardoning him,” Fallon mocked, before busting out his Trump impression and acting out what it would look like to see the twice impeached former president gobbling.

Of course, that special counsel was appointed because, now that Trump has officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race, having Biden’s Department of Justice investigate Trump could look politically motivated (which many have speculated is why Trump announced this early).

“Based on recent developments, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel,” Garland said in a statement on Friday.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.