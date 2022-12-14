Fallon Suspects Trump Is Proud of Ivanka for Abandoning Him: ‘The Student Has Become the Master’ (Video)

Jimmy Fallon doesn’t think Trump is mad that his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka and Jared Kushner, have cut ties with him. In fact, the host of “The Tonight Show” suspects that the twice impeached former president is proud.

On Sunday, Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, told MSNBC that the Kushners are leaving Trump because he is “losing value.” She said that the couple “don’t need” the former president like they once did.

Mary, who is a longtime — and very vocal — critic of her uncle, said that the Kushners are removing themselves from politics entirely because they “finally realized that they gain more by staying away from Donald than they do by staying aligned with him.”

“Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party, and in terms of politics generally,” she added. “And Ivanka and Jared are legitimately wealthy people apart from whatever Donald is doing, so they don’t need him to the same degree they might have.”

Mary also mentioned that the couple, who were both unpaid senior advisors to Trump during his presidency, have realized that their time with the former president has “damaged them, at least socially.” Trump’s oldest daughter was conspicuously absent from her father’s presidential campaign launch in November. Kushner, however, did attend.

During his monologue Tuesday, Fallon was pretty sure he knew how Trump reacted to this seemingly shocking news.

“Trump’s not even sad, he’s like, ‘The student has become the master,'” Fallon joked, pretending to wipe a tear from his eye. He then quipped: “Things are so rough in the Trump family, even the Royal Family is like: ‘Yikes.'”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here or in the video above.