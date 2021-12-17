Fallon Sherrock plans to ‘play crowd like a yoyo’ to inspire another World Darts Championship dream run
Fallon Sherrock wants to play the Alexandra Palace crowd like a yoyo to inspire another history-making run at the World Darts Championship.
The so-called Queen of the Palace became the first woman to win a match at the tournament two years ago and faces Steve Beaton in the opening round on Sunday for a shot at another headline-grabbing run.
“I’m so geared up for it now,” she said on the eve of her championship bow. “I know what to expect now and I know how the crowd is and how to make them roar and how to play them so they enjoy it.
“I want to hit as many 180s as I can and make them explode. I like to make the crowd explode – that’s the best thing ever. That’s why I play well because I’m playing them like a yoyo.”
Two years ago, Sherrock stunned Ted Evetts in the opening round and then knocked out No11 seed Mensur Suljovic before losing 4-2 in the third round against Chris Dobey.
The 27-year-old admitted she had struggled with becoming an overnight sensation but that she is now better prepared for a run into the latter stages.
“Everything changed overnight, and I’m proud and privileged to have been able to change the game,” she said. “Because I never thought I’d be the person to change it as much. I think what’s happened has encouraged far more people to play it.
“I’m also used to the stage now. It’s totally different to last time because I feel more prepared, I’m totally mentally prepared.”
Sherrock’s target is another run to the third round and a potential meeting with defending champion Gerwyn Price, who survived an early scare to come through his opening match on Wednesday.
Her other longer-term ambition is to earn her tour card and play more consistently in the major events week in, week out against the men.
But she wants to get to a point where people no longer focus on her gender at the oche.
“I want to be Fallon the good dart player, not because I’m a woman beating the men,” he said. “But I think that’s going to take a while.”
Sherrock knows she will be one of the leading attractions at the Ally Pally however long she lasts in the draw, and is confident a woman can win the tournament in the future… hopefully herself.
“I don’t see why a woman couldn’t win it,” she added.
“We’re hitting the same averages as the men so why can’t we progress round after round. And I don’t see why I can’t win if I play like I can and keep my composure.”