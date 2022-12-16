Fallon Mocks Trump’s Big Announcement: ‘Even the MyPillow Guy Is Going I Think Trump’s Lost It’ (Video)

All of late night made a meal out of Donald Trump’s “big announcement” on Thursday night, which turned out to be the unveiling of an NFT collection that depicts him as a superhero, cowboy, Nascar driver and more. And Jimmy Fallon joined in on the jabbing.

“Even the most diehard Trump supporters were like, ‘OK now I’m worried.’ Even the MyPillow guy was going, ‘I think Trump’s lost it,’” the “Tonight Show” host said after playing the full, unhinged commercial from Trump touting the $99 trading cards.

“If you saw that at 2 a.m. would you be like, ‘Am I having an Ambien dream?’,” Fallon added, before making the most apt comparison yet.

“You know your campaign isn’t going well when your re-election strategy is ‘Maybe people will like me as a Pokemon,’” he joked. “Trump was like, ‘These cards are like classified documents, you’ve gotta catch ‘em all.”

Many inside the GOP predicted Trump’s “big announcement” would be about his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, and republicans have not responded well to this pure cash-grab.

This comes as recent polls have shown Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who has not yet declared for the 2024 presidential election, ahead of Trump in the GOP primary.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Gov. DeSantis would beat Trump by 14 points (52% versus 38%), should he choose to run. A Suffolk poll shows the former president trailing by an even wider margin of 23 points.