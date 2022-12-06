Fallon Mocks Biden’s Low Book Sales: ‘My Apple Watch Called 9-1-1 Cause My Heart Rate Hit 20’ (Video)

Jimmy Fallon took aim at low interest in books about President Biden on Monday’s “The Tonight Show,” reading out faux blurbs on the back of said books that mocked the low-energy nature of Biden’s presidency.

“I read that compared to past presidents, books about President Biden aren’t selling many copies,” Fallon began during his monologue. “You can tell that Biden books aren’t that exciting, just look at the blurbs on the back. For instance, this critic from The New York Times wrote, ‘Even for a guy from Delaware, he’s boring.’”

He continued: “The Washington Post wrote, ‘Joe Biden is the Millard Filmore of James Polks.’ Then USA Today wrote, ‘This makes Mike Pence’s book feel like ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’”

Another kicker: “Time Magazine wrote, ‘While I read this, my Apple Watch called 9-1-1 cuz my heart rate hit 20.”

And finally, “The Chicago Tribute wrote, ‘This book is great… at keeping a table from wobbling.”

Low interest in books about Biden is in the news thanks to a Politico piece about author Justin Frank, who wrote books about George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump but who says he’s sitting the Biden presidency out. He blamed the Trump book (“[it] almost killed me”), but the piece also notes that sales for even well-reviewed books about Biden are “anemic.”

