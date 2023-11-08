Fallon Explains Why GOP Debate Will Be at Performing Arts Center: ‘Pretending You Have a Shot’ While Polling at 1% Is ‘Acting’ (Video)

The third Republican presidential debate takes place on Wednesday night in Miami, at a performing arts center, and Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure he knows why. The NBC host joked on Tuesday night that, at this point, any of the GOP candidates that aren’t Trump are just “acting” like they can win.

In discussing the debate during his monologue, Fallon first poked fun at the fact that, once again, disgraced ex-president — but still the leading candidate for the party — Donald Trump will not be there.

“So tomorrow at 9 p.m., CBS has ‘The Amazing Race’ and NBC has the opposite,” Fallon joked.

The late night host then latched onto the fact that the debate is being held at the Miami-Dade County Center for the Performing Arts, arguing that it actually makes sense.

“Yep, for performing arts, because pretending you have a shot when you’re polling at 1%? Well, that’s acting,” he mocked.

In fairness, most of the candidates taking the stage are actually polling above one percent — but not by much. Ron DeSantis is currently the only Republican polling in double digits, but only barely. Trump retains a more than 40-percentage point lead.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.

