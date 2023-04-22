Fallon Drags Mitch McConnell for Being ‘Least Popular Senator in the US’ With 28% Approval Rating (Video)

Ever the optimist, Jimmy Fallon tried to make Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell feel better after a recent Morning Consult poll revealed he is the least popular senator in the country, carrying an approval rating of just 28%.

In the Friday night bit, the “Tonight Show” host on NBC pulled together several fake quotes from other U.S. senators offering “words of encouragement” for McConnell — but really they just served to insult a handful of senators instead of just one.

Fallon’s writing team had each senator let McConnell know it could always be worse, revealing their own issues with feedback from their constituents. Be sure to check out the video above, as many of the hilarious digs are based on the politicians’ looks.

First up, Sen. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma): “Keep your head up, Mitch. At least you don’t get called ‘Yawn Weasley’ on a daily basis.”

Next up, Cory Booker (D-New Jersey): “Pfft, you think that’s bad? Earlier today someone called me ‘Grin Diesel.’”

After that, Peter Welch (D-Vermont.): “Pfft, you think that’s bad? Even my wife calls me ‘Diet Ted Danson.’”

Next, Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia): “Pfft, you think that’s bad? I’m literally every guy from a Hallmark Christmas movie mashed into one.”

After him, Roger Marshall (R-Kansas): “Pfft, you think that’s bad? I can’t smile outside or I might accidentally blind nearby pilots.”

After Marshall was Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey): “Pfft, you think that’s bad? A day doesn’t go by without someone asking if I’m the old guy from ‘Up.’”

And finally, Jon Tester (D-Montana): “Pfft, you think that’s bad? I’m having an affair with my barber’s wife, and I think he found out!”

Apparently, life as a U.S. senator can be tough. Boo hoo.

“They’re trying to help him!” Fallon ribbed.

Watch the full “The Tonight Show” segment in the video above.