Falling tree limb kills 32-year-old newlywed with 2 daughters in Georgia, reports say

A man died after being hit in the head by a falling tree limb in Georgia, reports say.

Abimael Ortiz, 32, was working with a landscaping crew July 22 when a tree limb fell and hit him, WSBTV reported. Ortiz was immediately rushed to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, where he later died.

Ortiz leaves behind his wife, daughter and stepdaughter. He was married in June, according to 11Alive.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 27 at Iglesia Bethesda, where Ortiz was an active member.

“The news of the passing of our brother Abimael Ortiz took us by surprise, but God in his plans had this day to call him to his presence, it is painful to lose someone who shared with us so many episodes in our Church and in our lives but we must give thanks to God for everything he gave us in life,” Iglesia Bethesda’s co-pastor Antonio Gutierrez said in a translated Facebook post. “We will hold the best memories of him and he will forever hold a place reserved in our hearts.”

Firefighter with passion for outdoors dies doing what he loved, NC officials say

18-year-old drowns while saving little brother, Missouri dad says. ‘A true hero’

Boater blinded by the sun collides with tree in fatal crash, Missouri officials say