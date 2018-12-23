After falling in Super Bowl, Patriots thanked Nick Foles, Eagles for critical AFC playoff help on Sunday

Last year, Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles ran the table over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 52.

That, though, is now water under the bridge.

The Eagles held on during a late push to beat the Houston Texans 32-30 on Sunday, thanks in large part to a franchise-record day from Foles, who threw for 471 yards and four touchdowns.

While the win was huge for the Eagles — it kept them alive for another week in the NFC playoff picture — it also helped the Patriots, who passed the Texans in the AFC playoff picture for the No. 2 seed.

The Patriots, who beat the Buffalo Bills to clinch the AFC East on Sunday, are in position for a first-round bye in the playoffs.

So, the Patriots swallowed their pride and send Foles a well-deserved thank you via Twitter.

We never thought we'd say this in 2018, but… Thanks Nick Foles! #StNick pic.twitter.com/KFVWYzDIOE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 23, 2018





It may have been hard to admit — especially for Patriots fans still salty after last season’s Super Bowl — but Foles may have made a huge difference for New England come playoff time.

It seems the holiday season really does bring everyone together.

One year after falling to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Patriots thanked Philadelphia for a critical win that will help them in the AFC playoff picture on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

