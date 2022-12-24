Falling Snow Hides CNN Reporter In Wild Clip From Buffalo Blizzard

CNN reporter Polo Sandoval was hardly visible as he crept his way to the network’s cameras while reporting outside during blizzard conditions in Buffalo, New York.

Sandoval, who said he was about 40 yards away from CNN’s camera, revealed the low visibility that’s part of conditions deemed “wickedly bad” by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, whose county includes the Upstate New York community, The Buffalo News reported.

Wind gusts reached up to 79 mph in the area as experts predicted certain communities could see a maximum of 50 to 55 inches of total snow at the storm’s conclusion, according to the newspaper.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said that the storm could “near the top of the list of worst blizzards” in the city as millions of Americans have been hit with power outages along with winter warnings or advisories due to winter conditions, The Associated Press reported.

“I mean... Polo, wow...,” said CNN anchor Kristin Fisher as the snow concealed Sandoval’s whereabouts.

“Kristin, our viewers can Google Image ‘Buffalo in winter’ and they’ll probably find this image...,” Sandoval said in the whiteout conditions.

You can see the video of Sandoval, and try to spot him, below.

This is what it looks like right now in Buffalo https://t.co/IKUyb4CpzSpic.twitter.com/K9QtkTCtpf — CNN (@CNN) December 23, 2022

The brutal conditions in the Buffalo area have also been enough to whip up waves of water off Lake Erie and damage a local golf dome in the Town of Clarence, New York.

BIG-TIME SEICHE storm surge flooding at Buffalo Naval Park with winds over 60 mph. Dangerous #blizzard conditions pic.twitter.com/SnZZDQrRHI — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 23, 2022

Must See: A popular golf dome on Wehrle Drive was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York. The Clarence Town Supervisor said no injuries were reported. Full story: https://t.co/Y2atU3CMVfpic.twitter.com/gIFuBgA3s7 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) December 23, 2022

So what does "zero mile" visibility look like? Well, here's a spectacular view of our parking lot near the airport. Yes, there are cars parked just a few feet away.



We don't even want to be parked in it, you *definitely* don't want to be driving in it. Seriously. https://t.co/ikpMJTnoU7pic.twitter.com/px5jmVFLIe — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 23, 2022

Peak #blizzard Downtown Buffalo as lake effect plume has solidified again. Bigtime winds. Deadly conditions pic.twitter.com/ohmML5aPED — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 24, 2022

