Heavy snow could hamper travel through some B.C. mountain passes

It’s been a chilly, raw weekend for much of British Columbia as a system brings precipitation and cooler temperatures to the province. Accumulating snow could hamper travel through the major mountain passes on Sunday. Beyond the weekend, another storm will approach from the Pacific and cool conditions will continue. A closer look at Sunday and the week ahead, below.

SUNDAY: HIGH-ELEVATION SNOW COULD IMPACT TRAVEL THROUGH MOUNTAIN PASSES

A moisture-laden front swept through B.C. on Saturday, bringing rainfall to lower elevations during the day. Freezing levels will drop behind the front through Sunday morning, allowing rain to transition over to snow for mountain passes above 1100 m.

Highway Pass Snowfall

Freezing levels will linger between 1200-1500 m through Sunday as the last of the moisture departs. Accumulations of 5-15 cm are expected for the main highway passes: Coquihalla, Rogers, and Kootenay.

This will have considerable travel implications through the mountain passes through Sunday evening, and Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for those areas.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions," ECCC said in the special weather statement.

BEYOND: MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER

Sunshine will return to the South Coast Monday to finish the long weekend, but temperatures will remain below seasonal.

BCMon

More unsettled weather will return to the northern and central coasts, though, as a strong storm looks set to move into the regions Monday night -- bringing strong winds, heavy rain and heavy alpine snow into Tuesday.

For the South Coast, showers return late Tuesday or Tuesday night, as will alpine snow, with freezing levels in the 900-1200 m range.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal all week, with unsettled weather at times late week and weekend.

BCRain

Thumbnail courtesy of DriveBC.

