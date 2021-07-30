North American stock markets move lower, but finish positive for the month

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index lost ground in the final day of trading in the month, but North American stock markets generally finished July with positive numbers for the month.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.98 points at 20,287.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 149.06 points at 34,935.47. The S&P 500 index was down 23.89 points at 4,395.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 105.58 points at 14,672.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.24 cents US, compared with 80.32 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was up 33 cents at US$73.95 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 14.5 cents at US$3.914 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$18.60 at US$1,817.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 4.1 cents at nearly US$4.48 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press