Fallen police officer, Fort Worth Paschal alum honored with baseball park in his name
The memory of former Dallas police officer Patrick Zamarripa will live on in the city of Fort Worth.
The Fort Worth city council voted unanimously Tuesday to name a rebuilt baseball field complex near the Worth Heights neighborhood in his honor.
Zamarripa, a 2001 graduate of Paschal High School who also played baseball, was one of five police officers killed by a gunman at a 2016 Black Lives Matter march in downtown Dallas.
The council vote comes a week after the six-year anniversary of the shooting.
His mother, Vallerie, thanked the council for the honor saying he played many years on the field near Echo Lake and loved baseball.
Zamarripa’s 8-year-old daughter, Lyncoln, was also on hand for the recognition.
The council also voted to rename the park around the ballpark complex in honor of Ciquio Vasquez, who spearheaded the development of Little League baseball in Southside Fort Worth in the 1960s.
The park and ball fields will be renovated with $5 million from the recently passed parks and recreation bond measure.