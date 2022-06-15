Fallen police officer, Fort Worth Paschal alum honored with baseball park in his name

The memory of former Dallas police officer Patrick Zamarripa will live on in the city of Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth city council voted unanimously Tuesday to name a rebuilt baseball field complex near the Worth Heights neighborhood in his honor.

Zamarripa, a 2001 graduate of Paschal High School who also played baseball, was one of five police officers killed by a gunman at a 2016 Black Lives Matter march in downtown Dallas.

The council vote comes a week after the six-year anniversary of the shooting.

His mother, Vallerie, thanked the council for the honor saying he played many years on the field near Echo Lake and loved baseball.

Zamarripa’s 8-year-old daughter, Lyncoln, was also on hand for the recognition.

Valerie Zamarripa hugs her granddaughter, Lyncoln, 8, after speaking in support of naming a new baseball complex in Echo Park after her son during the Fort Worth’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Patrick Zamarripa grew up playing baseball at the field and was killed in the line of duty as a Dallas police officer in 2016.

The council also voted to rename the park around the ballpark complex in honor of Ciquio Vasquez, who spearheaded the development of Little League baseball in Southside Fort Worth in the 1960s.

The park and ball fields will be renovated with $5 million from the recently passed parks and recreation bond measure.