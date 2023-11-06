The 5 boot trends everyone will be wearing this fall and winter

With changing seasons come changing trends, and we love the styles we already see on the horizon for this winter. From larger handbags to statement-making metallics you can wear from head to toe, this season’s trends are easy to love.

We can all agree that after coats, the most important piece of any winter wardrobe is boots. Not only is it necessary to find boots that will keep you feeling warm and dry, but you’ll also to want a pair that looks trendy and goes well with everything in your closet.

We rounded up the top six boot trends everyone should know for winter 2023/2024 so you can shop for this season’s favorite looks. What we love most about this year’s boot trends is that many have interchangeable aspects, so one pair of boots can represent a couple of trends in one style.

1. Riding

Riding boots are making a comeback this season. Inspired by the sophisticated leather styles worn by professional equestrians, riding boots feature rounded toes and tall mid-calf or knee-high shafts. These boots often have buckles – another popular trend for winter 2023.

2. Ultra-High

Boots keep getting higher, and this season, we’re seeing ultra-high styles that go way over-the-knee. This trend is perfect for adding some drama to your look, whether paired with skinny jeans, leggings or a sweater dress and tights. You can find this type of over-the-knee boot in a range of styles, including some riding boots or metallic-colored options to match another one of this season’s favorite trends.

3. Western-Inspired

We started seeing western booties on the rise last season, and the look keeps growing in popularity. Defined by rounded shafts and almond-shaped toes, western boots go great with denim and relaxed knits. Like most boots this season, you can find western options with buckles, tall heights or metallic colorways.

4. Metallics

As we’ve said, metallics are everywhere this season – even on winter boots. This party-ready look nods to retro Y2K trends, plus gives a twist of elegance to any boot. Of course, you can find metallics on heeled boots that go great with jeans and dresses, but you can also find the look on more utilitarian boots made for snow and rain.

5. Shearling

With a warm, soft feel, it’s no surprise that so many brands are using shearling and faux-shearling in winter boots. You can find the fabric used as a lining or accent trim on several styles of boots – each great for keeping cozy as the weather gets colder.

