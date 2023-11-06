The 5 boot trends everyone will be wearing this fall and winter
With changing seasons come changing trends, and we love the styles we already see on the horizon for this winter. From larger handbags to statement-making metallics you can wear from head to toe, this season’s trends are easy to love.
We can all agree that after coats, the most important piece of any winter wardrobe is boots. Not only is it necessary to find boots that will keep you feeling warm and dry, but you’ll also to want a pair that looks trendy and goes well with everything in your closet.
We rounded up the top six boot trends everyone should know for winter 2023/2024 so you can shop for this season’s favorite looks. What we love most about this year’s boot trends is that many have interchangeable aspects, so one pair of boots can represent a couple of trends in one style.
1. Riding
Riding boots are making a comeback this season. Inspired by the sophisticated leather styles worn by professional equestrians, riding boots feature rounded toes and tall mid-calf or knee-high shafts. These boots often have buckles – another popular trend for winter 2023.
These dark brown knee-high boots are a timeless classic that will look great with skirts and dresses.
Pair these Naturalizer Jessie Knee High Riding Boots with your favorite skinny jeans or leggings.
These Born Brayden II Boots are surprisingly comfortable thanks to the cushioned footbed and breathable lining.
2. Ultra-High
Boots keep getting higher, and this season, we’re seeing ultra-high styles that go way over-the-knee. This trend is perfect for adding some drama to your look, whether paired with skinny jeans, leggings or a sweater dress and tights. You can find this type of over-the-knee boot in a range of styles, including some riding boots or metallic-colored options to match another one of this season’s favorite trends.
Your legs will looks miles long in these fab Jeffrey Campbell Parisah Over the Knee Boots.
You'll definitely turn heads in these sexy Open Edit Briar Over The Knee Boots.
Not into heels? No problem! These Ash Manny Thigh High Boots feature a trendy chunky sole.
3. Western-Inspired
We started seeing western booties on the rise last season, and the look keeps growing in popularity. Defined by rounded shafts and almond-shaped toes, western boots go great with denim and relaxed knits. Like most boots this season, you can find western options with buckles, tall heights or metallic colorways.
These West-inspired boots come in classic tan and crisp white.
You can never have too many black booties, so add this pair to your collection ASAP.
These neutral Dirty Laundry Unite Western Booties will look good with just about everything in your closet.
4. Metallics
As we’ve said, metallics are everywhere this season – even on winter boots. This party-ready look nods to retro Y2K trends, plus gives a twist of elegance to any boot. Of course, you can find metallics on heeled boots that go great with jeans and dresses, but you can also find the look on more utilitarian boots made for snow and rain.
Prepare for an influx of compliments when you wear these Katy Perry The Hollow Heel Booties.
Two trends in one? These Free People New Frontier Western Booties are a must-own this season.
Make trudging out in the snow stylish with these Dirty Laundry Dashh Platform Booties.
5. Shearling
With a warm, soft feel, it’s no surprise that so many brands are using shearling and faux-shearling in winter boots. You can find the fabric used as a lining or accent trim on several styles of boots – each great for keeping cozy as the weather gets colder.
Keep your feet warm in style with these super cute Sorel Joan Now Faux Shearling Trim Waterproof Boots.
Perfect for walking in the city or hikes in the woods, these Marc Fisher LTD Izzie Genuine Shearling Lug Sole Boot are surprisingly versatile.
Wet, snowy days are no match for these insulated Cougar Ignite Waterproof Winter Boots.
If you liked this story, check out the coat trends you’ll see everywhere this winter.
