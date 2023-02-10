The Fall were post-punk pioneers at the ballet

Your report (Riffs and tutus: Black Sabbath ballet to be staged in Birmingham, 8 February) refers to the use of songs by the White Stripes in Wayne McGregor’s 2006 ballet Chroma, but doesn’t mention the earlier groundbreaking ballet I Am Curious, Orange – a collaboration between Michael Clark & Company and the Fall, performed in 1988 at Sadler’s Wells, London, at the King’s Theatre, Edinburgh, and in Amsterdam.

Pete Johnson

Windsor

• Adrian Chiles (Age has caught up with me – and it feels appalling, 8 February) will know he looks his age when he is greeted with a fervent “Well done!” after doing something quite unexceptional. It happened to me last Sunday when I had climbed a couple of smallish hills behind Dundee. “Patronising gits,” I thought – then sighed and realised that I must now look my age (83).

Margaret Squires

St Andrews, Fife

• I’m not surprised that, as a paper from Manchester (originally), you consistently give the accolade “United” to a team from that city playing Leeds United (Sancho snatches point for Manchester United against managerless Leeds, 8 February). Please desist – there are three other Uniteds in the top flight.

Tim Gallagher

Bilston, West Midlands

• I’m delighted that our allotted time is now “four score years and 10”, according to Judi Dench (‘We fetishised being young – it’s just stupid!’, 10 February). As I enter my 71st year, I feel much more optimistic.

Celia Tuck

Cottenham, Cambridgeshire

• Is the “compact cordless chainsaw starter kit” in the full-page advert (Print edition, 9 February) to help Guardian readers prepare logs for their filthy polluting wood burners?

Beverley Hinckley

Broadhempston, Devon