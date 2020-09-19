A fall 'twindemic'? As US nears 200,000 coronavirus deaths, experts fear COVID-19, flu may be a deadly combo

As a physician at a Boston community health center that serves a large minority population, Dr. Julita Mir has had a close-up view of the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating impact, even beyond the obvious.

Mir tells of the patient from Guatemala who tearfully begged for a letter authorizing her to work despite having COVID-19 symptoms, and of a patient from Vietnam who postponed his liver ultrasound for six months as he sheltered in place, only to find out in mid-August that he had a fairly large tumor. Mir also knows of people taking Tylenol before a temperature check so they can pass and get the OK to work that day.

But as the U.S. approaches 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, more than any other country, what really troubles Mir is not so much what she has seen but what she envisions for the upcoming months as a combination of factors threatens to negate recent gains – and result in a deadly fall.

“My main fear is we will see cases of maybe influenza, maybe COVID, maybe some of the other respiratory viruses,’’ Mir said, “and because rapid testing is not available on a widespread basis, we will be in front of the people and we won’t know what they have.’’

Many in the medical community share her concerns.

The return of students to schools and colleges amid the coronavirus prevalence, mixed with the approaching flu season and easing of restrictions after a second round of tightening, makes for a worrisome scenario for public health specialists.

In California, which has the most people and COVID-19 cases of any state, the daunting challenges ahead may be further complicated by the smoke-filled air from an already hyperactive fire season that still has two months to go.

'Hard to think of a positive scenario'

Dr. John Swartzberg, professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at the University of California-Berkeley, said he expects the current national trend of decreased coronavirus-related deaths to continue through September, but then pick up gradually in October and even more so in November. Deaths from COVID-19 typically trail infections by about a month.

“It’s hard for me to think of a positive scenario where things are going to get better in October and November,’’ said Swartzberg, who is highly critical of the pandemic response by President Donald Trump’s administration. “I don’t see behavior changing adequately. I don’t see testing ramping up. I see political winds continue to be oppressive to doing the right things.’’

Swartzberg spent 30 years in clinical practice and said it wasn’t hard to diagnose the flu through a phone call or in-person consultation with a patient. That changed with the arrival of COVID-19, which presents very similar symptoms to the flu and other diseases caused by respiratory viruses that flourish in the fall and winter, when cold weather prompts people to move indoors.

Absent readily available coronavirus testing with quick results – still a major hurdle across much of the country – the resulting confusion and proliferation of cases of COVID-19 and the flu could result in what some are calling a “twindemic,’’ which could overwhelm the health care system.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu has killed an average of 37,000 Americans per year since 2010. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has said he’s especially worried about the possible impact on the coronavirus crisis of an early peak to the flu season, which typically gets going in late October, gathers steam in the next two months and crests in January and February.

