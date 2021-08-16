Fall TV 2021: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Fall TV is back, baby! And to help you keep tabs on it all, TVLine presents its famously handy calendar (and it is a calendar) of September and October premiere dates.

Going to (masked but in-person) school on last year’s very odd bird of a pandemic-delayed rollout plan, this year’s fall slate is as rrrrobust as ever, offering up prestige cable fare, streaming series and movies, and (sometimes quickly) returning broadcast favorites.

Herewith is our calendar of September and October dates (including Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s series ender and a few other finales), as well as not one but two tinted boxes that A) highlight November’s big premieres and 2) remind you of everything that is on hold for midseason.

Plus, as an added bonus this fall, if you scroll down below you’ll find breezy overviews of this fall’s 14 new broadcast programs.

New series are listed in BOLD, time zones are as always Eastern. Click to zoom/print/highlight/apply glitter/frame, and save these dates!

Fall TV Calendar

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills have never been infallible (even after 10-plus years!), so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update!

You can view the broadcast networks’ fall roll-out plans in detail at these links: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW.

