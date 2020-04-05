Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

Updated April 5 with “Deputy” canceled after one season by Fox.

While broadcast networks are facing the very unprecedented problem of how to end their current seasons amid production shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’re also making their annual decisions about which TV series will return next season, which will come to an end and which new ones they’ll be ordering for inclusion on their Fall 2020 slates.

Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far, along with those still awaiting their fates. We’ve also included the new comedies and dramas that have been picked up, along with their descriptions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You can read our pilot guide to see what projects may soon be ordered to series here.

Check back throughout the coming months for updates.

Also Read: 'Superstore' Renewed for Season 6 at NBC

NBC Logo trump address congress msnbc stat of the union stream online

NBC

Renewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for three more seasons each), “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “New Amsterdam” (renewed for Seasons 3, 4 and 5), “Superstore,” “This Is Us” (renewed for Seasons 5 and 6)



Canceled/Ending Series: “Blindspot,” “The Good Place,” “The InBetween,” “Sunnyside” (effectively canceled and moved to digital platforms for the remainder of its first season), “Will & Grace”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “Bluff City Law” (ended after initial 10-episode run), “Council of Dads,” “Good Girls,” “Indebted,” “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” “Manifest,” “Perfect Harmony,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Newly Ordered Series: “The Kenan Show,” “Young Rock,” Untitled Tina Fey/Robert Carlock Comedy

THE KENAN SHOW

Writer(s): Jackie Clarke

Producer(s): Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer

Director: Chris Rock

Studio: Universal Television, Broadway Video

Logline: Kenan Thompson strives to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while simultaneously balancing his job and a father-in-law who “helps” in the most inappropriate ways. (Single camera)

Cast: Kenan Thompson, Punam Patel, Dani Lockett, Dannah Lockett, Andy Garcia













Story continues

YOUNG ROCK

Writer(s): Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang

Producer(s): Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Jennifer Carreras

Studio: Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions, Fierce Baby Productions

Logline: Inspired by the formative years of Dwayne Johnson. (Single camera)

Cast: Dwayne Johnson











UNTITLED TINA FEY/ROBERT CARLOCK COMEDY

Writer(s): Tina Fey, Robert Carlock

Producer(s): Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian

Studio: Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger

Logline: A wealthy businessman runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population. (Single camera)

Cast: Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Bobby Moynihan











Also Read: 'The Good Doctor' Renewed For Season 4 at ABC

ABC logo

ABC

Renewed Series: “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19”



Canceled/Ending Series: “Fresh Off the Boat,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Modern Family,” “Reef Break”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “American Housewife,” “A Million Little Things,” “black-ish,” “Bless This Mess,” “The Conners,” “Emergence,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “mixed-ish,” “The Rookie,” “Schooled,” “Single Parents,” “Stumptown”

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “The Baker & The Beauty,” “United We Fall”

Newly Ordered Series: “The Big Sky”

THE BIG SKY

Writer(s): David E. Kelley

Producer(s): Ross Fineman, C.J. Box

Studio: A+E Studios, 20th Century Fox Television

Logline: In this procedural thriller, private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.









Also Read: 'New Amsterdam' Renewed for 3 More Seasons by NBC

Fox logo

Fox

Fox

Renewed Series: “Bless the Harts,” “Family Guy,” “The Simpsons”



Canceled/Ending Series: “Almost Family,” “BH90210,” “Deputy,” “Empire”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” “Last Man Standing,” “Outmatched,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident,” “What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage”

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Filthy Rich,” “The Great North,” “neXt”

Newly Ordered Series: “Housebroken”

HOUSEBROKEN

Writer(s): Clea DuVall, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan

Producer(s): Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor

Studio: Fox Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment, Bento Box

Logline: Explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs. (Animated)

Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, Sharon Horgan, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb, Greta Lee











CBS logo

CBS

Renewed Series: “Blood & Treasure,” “Evil,” “Mom,” “Young Sheldon”



Canceled/Ending Series: “Criminal Minds,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Madam Secretary”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “All Rise,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Broke,” “Bull,” “Carol’s Second Act,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “God Friended Me,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Man With a Plan,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Team,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Tommy,” “The Unicorn”

Newly Ordered Series: N/A

The CW logo

The CW

Renewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark” (Season 2 has yet to premiere, renewed through Season 3), “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “The Outpost,” “Pandora,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico” (Season 2 has yet to premiere, renewed through Season 3), “Supergirl”



Canceled/Ending Series: “The 100,” “Arrow,” “Supernatural”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “Katy Keene”

Newly Ordered Series: “Superman & Lois,” “Walker”

SUPERMAN & LOIS

Writer(s): Todd Helbing

Producer(s): Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns

Studio: Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television

Logline: Follows the world’s most famous Super Hero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Cast: Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloc











WALKER

Writer(s): Anna Fricke

Producer(s): Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, Jared Padalecki

Studio: CBS Television Studios, Rideback.

Logline: A reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger.” Centers on Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Cast: Jared Padalecki











Read original story Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating) At TheWrap