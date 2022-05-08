'Fall will be swift' if Roe v. Wade is overturned: Sen. Amy Klobuchar

"The fall will be swift" if the Supreme Court rules to overturn Roe v. Wade, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday, adding that the Senate will do everything it can to codify federal abortion protections.

"With this leaked opinion, the court is looking at reversing 50 years of women's rights and the fall will be swift. Over 20 states have laws in place already," Klobuchar, D-Minn., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"If we are not successful then we go to the ballot box," Klobuchar added. "We march straight to the ballot box and the women of this country and the men who stand with them will vote like they've never voted before."

On Tuesday, Chief Justice Roberts confirmed a leaked draft opinion of a Supreme Court ruling indicating that a conservative majority of justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The bombshell that the high court could soon overturn the landmark case sparked outrage across the country, including from elected leaders.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate would hold a vote in the coming week to codify the federal abortion protections granted in Roe but there are not expected to be enough votes for the measure to pass. To overcome a filibuster, the bill -- which passed the House but has been stalled in the Senate -- needs support from 60 members of Congress.

