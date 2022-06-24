The Fall of Roe v. Wade: How Mayors Across the U.S. Are Mobilizing

Kathleen Walsh
·2 min read

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which will effectively undo 50 years of reproductive rights and will endanger the lives of millions of women, surely has many Republican politicians celebrating. However, scores of mayors across the United States are doing the exact opposite. Even in historically red or conservative-leaning states, the leaders of several populous cities are speaking out against this historic decision, condemning SCOTUS and pledging to do what they can to make sure abortions are accessible and safe.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams 

Adams tweeted Friday that access to safe abortions are legal in New York City, and that all in need are welcome. 

 Saint Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones

Jones has long been an outspoken advocate for women’s rights and tweeted Friday she will “fight like hell” to  protect reproductive healthcare and get families in her city the support they need.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

In response to the decision, Wu, who was recently elected, tweeted on Friday that, “Every level of government” needs to stand up to protect abortion rights.

Sacremento Mayor Darrell Steinberg 

In a statement posted to social media, Steinberg called the decision a “dark day for our country” and called on everyone to “fight like never before."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Lightfoot also called Friday a “dark day” for the country in her tweet. The Chicago mayor also promised that the city would remain a safe haven for reproductive care “regardless of what SCOTUS says.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

Kentucky is one of the states where abortion has been immediately banned following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, meaning the Louisville mayor is limited in what direct actions he can take. However, he still tweeted his “disgust” over the decision, and called on Congress to legislate the right into law.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin

Woodfin is also mayor of a city in a deep red state—Alabama—who tweeted his support of reproductive rights in the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

Ginther posted a prepared statement, calling the decision “devastating.” The Columbus mayor also promised to take immediate action to ensure people have access to abortion, including partnerships with organizations that provide healthcare and helping to elect new leaders who will represent the will of the people.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Mendenhall reflected many people's feelings in her tweet calling the news “infuriating.” She noted the particular impact this decision will have for women of color and low-income people. 

For more information about the fall of Roe v. Wade, and what you can do right now, click here.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

