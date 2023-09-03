These Fall-Ready Shoes Are So Discounted for Labor Day, You’ll Want Them All

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Strut into September with these fall-ready picks.

If you’re anything like me, you practically live barefoot in the summer, only picking up sundress-ready sandals or workout sneakers on occasion. But as soon as Labor Day hits, that temperature starts dropping, and I hear the Gilmore Girls theme song practically playing in the distance? You bet I’m pulling out my credit card and finding myself the most fun possible pair of boots. This holiday weekend is the best time to stock up on any new shoe purchases while prices are seriously slashed across categories and retailers.

You can snag a cold-weather ready insulated pair of boots for anything from hiking to dinner-ready occasions. A new, gorgeous pair of slip-on loafers or clogs for those chaotic days you’re running out the door. Or how about a versatile, chic, and walkable pair for those crisp days of football games, festivals, and long walks to leaf-peep in the park?



As a professional shopping writer, I’ve rounded up the top 30 fall shoe deals you should take advantage of this Labor Day Weekend.

Best Boots Labor Day Deals

Amazon

It’s practically Pavlovian; when I hear “fall,” I think “boots.” Little boots, booties, over-knee shiny boots. I may have a heeled boot in genuine black leather, but I’m feeling like perhaps I should round it out with a gray-brown suede to soften any ‘fit. The styling possibilities of boots are endless.

Furthermore, we love boots because they’re the perfect compromise between comfortable and fashionable. Nobody will ever blink an eye if you show up wearing boots, which makes them an ideal purchase to rely on in your closet; make a statement or keep in neutral, but your cost-per-use is sure to be phenomenal.

For those chilly days when you practically want to be wearing slippers, you may love this warm (and warm-toned) puffer boot from Madewell, now 70 percent off with a limited-time coupon code. For sleeker strides, customers love this long pointed-toe pair from Marc Fisher Ltd, which is 72 percent off for the weekend, too. And how about those simply dreaming of snow already? You’ll want to snag a discounted pair of insulated boots while you can from Sorel, a brand praised by skiers, snowboarders, and other snow enthusiasts.

The Toasty Puffer Boot, $48 with code COOLDOWN (was $158); madewell.com

The Carsen Boot, $48 with code COOLDOWN (was $198); madewell.com

Caslon Burgundy Miller Water-Resistant Chelsea Boot, $70 (was $100); nordstromrack.com

Mia Taley Western Boot, $29 (was $90); nordstromrack.com

Dolce Vita Caster H2O Waterproof Lug Sole Platform Bootie, $75 (was $160); nordstromrack.com

Sorel Explorer II Joan Insulated Lace-Up Boot, $100 (was $165); nordstromrack.com

Marc Fisher Ltd Nalita Pointed Toe Boot, $80 (was $289); nordstromrack.com

Keen Circadia Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, $101 (was $135); rei.com

Dream Pairs Women’s Knee-High Black Boots, $20 (was $65); amazon.com

Rocket Dog Women’s Brown Slouchy Sheriff Boot, $47 (was $70); amazon.com

Best Sandals, Clogs, and Loafers Labor Day Deals

Madewell

Whether you’re stocking up on loafers optimized for autumn, or taking advantage of slashed prices on summer styles, it’s also a fantastic time to buy slip-ons and sandals.

Keeping shoes that you can put on in mere seconds is helpful for the season becoming busier, as you’re practically sprinting out the door. Loafers can be an excellent choice for back-to-school and professional events too, tying together a more polished look. A lug-tooth sole, like in this discounted platform loafer, can go a long way in keeping your feet warm and dry when the autumn rains have you splashing through puddles, too. When the temperature drops, try a 73-percent-off clog lined in shearling. On the flip side, you might want a pair of comfy slipper sandals for home when you’re feeling especially cozy, like this Amazon pick now 35 percent off.

The Dayna Buckle Strap Sandles, $42 with code COOLDOWN (was $118); madewell.com

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Webster Loafers, $55 (was $85); amazon.com

The Cecily Clog in Shearling, $48 with code COOLDOWN (was $179); madewell.com

Sam Edelman White Women’s Lior Loafer, $70 (was $130); nordstromrack.com

Crevo Francine Platform Loafer, from $23 (was $95); nordstromrack.com

Fitory Women’s Open Toe Faux Fur Sandal, $30 (was $46); amazon.com

Universal Thread Women's Betsy Clog Mule Flats, $24 (was $30); target.com

Boc by Born Cecila Platform Clog, $60 (was $100); nordstromrack.com

Musshoe Slip On Backless Loafers, $37 (was $45); amazon.com

Women’s Cookie-Lo Low Nude Block Heel, $33 (was $40); amazon.com

Best Sneakers Labor Day Deals

Amazon

Of course, sneakers are an ideal buy because you can wear them year-round. While I adore dressing up in a swanky pair of boots or luxe pair of sandals, I get the most use out of my sneakers because they’re my default, go-to shoe. I would stockpile an entire collection if I could, so Labor Day sales are feeling quite friendly. You might find yourself running from sports games to meetings to errands quite a bit during this season—or relaxing into a long walk to ease the mind and watch the leaves fall—so the right pair can save you both blisters and a headache.

Allbirds, for example, is praised for its all-day comfort and fit, so you should definitely take advantage of a pair of its basic canvas sneaks being a whole 50 percent off. For something punchier, you may love a funky retro pair from Madewell while its sale section is an additional 40 percent off. You can also never go wrong with a lace-up pair of high tops in a bright yet versatile color.

The ReLeather Court Sneaker, $78 (was $130); everlane.com

Women’s Beige Canvas Pacers, $55 (was $110); allbirds.com

Karhu Unisex Suede Fusion 2.0 Lace-Up Sneakers, $74 with code COOLDOWN (was $145); madewell.com

SDolphin Lightweight Running Shoes, $51 (was $71); amazon.com

New Balance 57/40 Black and White Sneaker, $60 (was $105); nordstromrack.com

Berness Platform Sneaker, $21 (was $55); nordstromrack.com

Kufeti Women’s Canvas High Top Sneakers, $23 (was $31); amazon.com

Asics GT-2000 10 Running Shoe, $75 (was $130); nordstromrack.com

Madewell League Sneakers in Washed Nubuck and Mesh, $55 with code COOLDOWN (was $110); madewell.com

Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Time Off White Sneakers, $70 (was $90); amazon.com



