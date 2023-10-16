Fall pauses on the Prairies as summer-like warmth takes over

Fall is taking a short hiatus on the Prairies this week as warmer temperature make a welcomed, albeit brief, appearance for parts of the region.

Starting Monday, a surge of warmth usually reserved for the beginning or the end of summer will push across the southern Prairies, allowing temperatures to reach the 20s for at least a day or two.

While all-time October heat records are likely safe, some daily temperature records are likely to fall as we begin the new workweek.

Above-seasonal temperatures to start the week

We’re starting the week with an impressive upper-level ridge building over the central United States, which will nudge north of the border and bring unseasonably warm conditions to portions of the southern Prairies.

Prairies Monday Temps

Temperatures coming in far above seasonal are much more manageable in October than they would be in July, of course, so the upcoming spell of warmth will simply feel comfortable.

We’re likely going to see temperatures push into the lower 20s in southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan on Monday—lasting into Tuesday for southern Saskatchewan— potentially threatening some daily high-temperature records in a few communities.

Prairies Latest 24+ October Temperatures

It’s still a long way off from all-time October temperature records. For some perspective, the latest in the year we’ve seen a high temperature of 24°C or warmer inches close to Halloween for much of the southern Prairies.

This burst of unseasonable warmth isn’t long for the world.

A clipper streaming over the Rockies will trek across the northern Prairies beginning Monday and into Tuesday, bringing cooler air in its wake.

While precipitation will remain confined to the northern Prairies, we’re likely going to see gusty winds behind the cold front as it sweeps across the southern Prairies.

Wind gusts of 60-80 km/h are possible throughout southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan into the day Tuesday.

