Fall in love with September's buzziest beauty launches from Amika, The Inkey List, Tatcha

Step into fall with these September beauty launches.

Pumpkin spice lattes, fuzzy sweaters and leather boots are always the talk of September in light of the fall season. However, we think this last month’s beauty launches are just as worthy to swoon over and to click “add to cart” on.

This month introduced a wealth of skincare and haircare products, including a new five-part skincare collection from The Inkey List, a Japanese forest bathing-inspired body care line from Tatcha and a hairstyling tool from Revlon that acts as both a curling iron and a hair dryer. Keep reading to get the lowdown on the September beauty launches you should keep on your radar.

1. This soothing body care trio: Tatcha Forest Awakening Line

Destress and wind down with the Tatcha Forest Awakening Line.

Have you ever wanted to venture out into the Japanese forest? If so, that dream can sort of become a reality with the Tatcha Forest Awakening Line. The body care trio, which consists of the Hinoki Body Wash, the Hinoki Body Milk and the Hinoki Body Oil, takes some pointers from the practice of Japanese forest bathing. Each product contains a blend of cedar, hiba and hinoki oils that claim “to reduce stress, lift mood and help improve well-being,” according to the brand. The Hinoki Body Wash serves to both cleanse and exfoliate the skin in order to promote dead skin cell turnover while the Hinoki Body Milk and Oil introduce and seal in moisture.

From $40 to $58 at Tatcha

2. This woody-scented fragrance: Lake & Skye Santal Gray Eau de Parfum

Wrap your body in a woody aroma this fall with the Lake & Skye Gray Eau de Parfum.

There’s no better way to kick the fall season into high gear than with a woody fragrance, such as the Lake & Skye Santal Gray Eau de Parfum. This self-proclaimed “fresh woody” scent has a lengthy list of notes—bergamot, jasmine and sandalwood—to name a few, in order to deliver a “discreet sexiness” to your personal aroma. It’s available in a 1.7-ounce bottle and a 0.5-ounce travel-size spray.

Starting at $36 at Ulta

3. This blackhead-busting toner: Hero Cosmetics Pore Release Blackhead Clearing Solution

Reduce the look of blackheads with the Hero Cosmetics Pore Release Blackhead Clearing Solution.

If pesky blackheads are one of your top skin concerns, the Hero Cosmetics Pore Release Blackhead Clearing Solution may be the answer to your blemish woes. This toner claims to eliminate blackheads and reduce the look of large pores within a matter of seven days. It leans on exfoliating salicylic acid and glycolic acid to clear the pores and lotus water to calm the skin.

$20 at Hero Cosmetics

4. This hydrating shampoo and conditioner: Dae Monsoon Moisture Hydrating Milk Shampoo and Conditioner

Introduce moisture to your mane with the Dae Monsoon Moisture Hydrating Milk Shampoo and Conditioner.

Haircare brand Dae wants to make sure that your moisture-deprived strands get all the hydration they need with the Monsoon Moisture Hydrating Milk Shampoo and Conditioner. The duo works in tandem to introduce moisture, thanks to moringa leaf extract, while adding a glossy sheen to strands courtesy of meadowfoam sea oil. It purports to work for all hair types and textures.

5. This brightening eye cream: Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Vitamin C Eye Cream

Enliven your undereyes with the Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Vitamin C Eye Cream.

Tired-looking, sallow under-eyes may become a thing of the past with a little help from the Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Vitamin C Eye Cream. The eye cream aims to combat under-eye puffiness and dark circles. Peptides help to tighten the skin, and vitamin C brightens the appearance of dark circles. Use it in the morning, night or both to reap this eye cream’s tightening and brightening benefits.

$39 at Sephora

6. This moisturizing and exfoliating body care trio from Kora Organics

Get smooth, moisturized skin with Kora Organics' new bodycare launches.

Kora Organics, the skincare brand of Australian model Miranda Kerr, has officially entered the body care chat with the launch of three new products: the Renewing Hand & Body Wash, Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion and Turmeric Invigorating Body Scrub. Together, the collection is designed to bring soft, smooth skin to all skin types.

The Renewing Hand & Body Wash works to not only cleanse but also hydrate the skin with the help of ingredients such as aloe vera, cauliflower mushroom extracts and murumuru butter. For more moisture, you can turn to the Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion as well, which smooths and hydrates the skin using microalgae and ceramides. To ensure that your skin is feeling as smooth as marble, the Turmeric Invigorating Body Scrub rids the skin of dead skin cells with rosehip seeds, an exfoliating agent. Turmeric, another hero ingredient, serves to brighten the skin.

7. This pore-blurring stick: Peace Out Skincare Instant Pore Perfector

Minimize large pores with the Peace Out Skincare Instant Pore Perfector.

Large pores got you down? Fortunately, they can (temporarily) look smaller than they actually are thanks to the Instant Pore Perfector from Peace Out Skincare. In turn, this product can serve as both a skin-smoothing primer to prep for makeup and on those no-makeup days when you want to camouflage pores without a layer of makeup. Besides reducing the appearance of pores, the treatment promises to minimize redness and refine skin texture, hyaluronic acid aims to hydrate and diminish pores, niacinamide addresses uneven skin tone and mushroom extract placates redness while allaying the presence of pores.

$28 at Sephora

8. This multitasking hair curler: Revlon One Step Blowout Curls

Curl and dry your hair simultaneously with the Revlon One Step Blowout Curls.

We at Reviewed are huge fans of the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, so we were all ears when the brand launched the Revlon One Step Blowout Curls, a hair tool that dries your hair while curling it. It claims to do the job of two heat-styling products in one step, which, in theory, means less damage to the hair, according to the brand.

$75 at Ulta

9. This fantastical makeup collaboration: Disney Fantasia x One/Size Makeup Collection

Add a bit of Disney magic to your beat with the Disney Fantasia x One/Size Makeup Collection.

Beauty brand One/Size and Disney film Fantasia (One/Size founder Patrick Starrr’s favorite Disney movie), have joined forces to create a six-piece, limited edition makeup collection. It consists of the multi-purpose Storybook Face & Eye Palette, the shimmering Bit of Magic Highlighter, eye-defining Point Made Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen, bold Lip Snatcher Velvet Flex Cream & Cushion Gloss Lip Duo, makeup-perfecting Versatile Complexion Brush and complexion-buffing Ultimate Mickey Puff. Whether you prefer soft glam or some drama, this collection has everything you need for a full beat… with Mickey Mouse at the helm, too.

10. This budget-friendly skincare line: The Inkey List Supersolutions

Target a myriad of skin concerns with The Inkey List Supersolutions collection.

Renowned, affordable skincare line The Inkey List is making a splash once again with the launch of its Supersolutions collection, a five-product line that is “designed to provide solutions to people’s most challenging skin concerns,” the brand stated in a press release. Its roster consists of a cleanser, the SuperSolutions 5% Benzoyl Peroxide Cleanser Acne Solution, and a moisturizer, the SuperSolutions 10% Urea Moisturizer Textured Skin Solution. It’s also comprised of three serums: the pore-minimizing SuperSolutions 20% Niacinamide Serum, the redness-reducing SuperSolutions 10% Azelaic Serum Redness Relief Solution and the discoloration and texture-diminishing SuperSolutions 1% Retinol Serum.

11. This tangle-fighting hairstyling product: Amika The Wizard Detangling Hair Primer

Say goodbye to knots and frizz with the Wizard Detangling Hair Primer from Amika.

Amika said “out with the old, in with the new,” with the reformulation of The Wizard Detangling Hair Primer. The latest iteration of the hairstyling product is now silicone-free, but is still firm in serving its original purpose, which is to detangle, nix frizz and safeguard strands from heat that reaches up to 450°F. It calls on seabuckthorn and squalane to soften and smooth, too.

$26 at Sephora

12. This Dyson Airwrap dupe: Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

Style your hair to voluminous, frizz-free perfection with the Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System.

Vacuum company Shark launched the FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System, a kit that rivals the $600 Dyson Airwrap but costs half the price. To serve as your sole hair styling tool, it works as a hair dryer as-is and contains multiple attachments: two 1.25-inch Auto-Wrap Curlers for curling in both directions, an oval brush attachment to defrizz and add volume, a paddle brush that straightens and smooths the hair and a concentrator nozzle for controlling the airstream while drying. Those with curly or coily hair can also choose a kit that includes a diffuser attachment. You can also build a kit and choose which attachments you’d like in it.

Starting at $250 at Shark

13. This serum-face mist hybrid: Kosas Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum

Treat your skin to some hydration with the Kosas Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum.

Kosas is known for its makeup, including the popular Revealer Foundation, but it’s making a foray into skincare as of this month with the Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum. The formula claims to smooth with vegan collagen, hydrate with hyaluronic acid, plump with peptides, strengthen with proteins and amino acids, soothe with artemisia flower extract and “support skin microbiome” with plant probiotics.

Unlike a typical serum that you pump or squeeze out of its container and spread onto the skin, this comes housed in a glass spray bottle. Post-cleansing and pre-moisturizing in the evening and morning, spritz this onto your skin for a boost of hydration.

$48 at Kosas

14. This dry/damaged hair treatment: Living Proof Perfect hair day Healthy Hair Perfector

Hair can easily become dry and damaged for many reasons, including but not limited to heat styling and washing your hair too often (yes, overdoing it on wash days is a real thing). The Living Proof Perfect hair day Healthy Hair Perfector, a hair treatment designed for all hair types, ensures that split ends, dullness and dryness are put to rest. Use this treatment as many times as you wish on either dry or damp hair, then disperse it through your strands using a comb.

Starting at $16 at Ulta

15. This exfoliating body wash: Tula Skincare x Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Cleansing Body Exfoliator

Get smooth skin all over with the Tula Banana Pudding Cleansing Body Exfoliator.

Who wouldn’t love a body wash that fills your entire shower with a yummy aroma? Skincare brand Tula teamed up with New York City’s Magnolia Bakery to create the Banana Pudding Cleansing Body Exfoliator that smells like the bakery’s well-known treat: banana pudding. The polish uses exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids to brighten the skin as well as lemon peel and banana to improve the skin’s texture. Reach for this up to four times a week for smoother skin all over.

$36 at Ulta

