Fall leaves in North Texas? Believe it or not, this is where you can see the colors change

If you’ve lived in Texas during the fall, you know that the landscape looks different from the colorful foliage changes seen in a Nora Ephron movie.

Instead of red, orange and yellow fall colors, Texas trees tend to stay green for most of the year before turning brown and quickly dropping their leaves once winter hits.

However, there are a few common trees in North Texas that show some fall color and can be seen near the area, according to Dallas County based Texas Tree Surgeons.

Last year’s fall foliage stood out from previous seasons, showcasing vibrant colors in North and Central Texas. The color changes were most noticeable in early December and were likely due to longer, cooler nights without freezing conditions, KXAN reported.

Why don’t Texas trees change color?

There are a mix of factors that impact why Texas trees don’t change color in the fall like heat, the length of summer and soil type.

Tree species is another factor.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, hardwood trees like pines seen in eastern Texas tend to show some fall colors. Meanwhile, the oak-mixed ecosystems in central to west Texas tend not to have as much color variety.

Lake Bob Sandlin is a spot within three hours of Fort Worth where fall foliage can be seen.

Where can I see fall leaves in North Texas?

There are some places to see fall foliage near the Dallas-Fort Worth area to get you in the autumn mood.

Here are the spots recommended by travel discovery platform Trips to Discover.

Tyler State Park : 2 hours from Fort Worth

Lake Bob Sandlin State Park : 2 hours and 30 minutes from Fort Worth

Daingerfield State Park: 3 hours from Fort Worth

When can I see fall leaves in North Texas?

Texas trees that change foliage color in the fall tend to do so later in the season, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.

Local booking site SmokyMountains.com predicts when fall foliage will happen via its Fall Foliage Prediction Map.

According to SmokyMountains.com, minimal fall foliage is estimated to appear in North Texas starting late October. By the end of October and early November, partial and patchy fall foliage could be seen.

Near peak conditions for fall leaf colors in North and East Texas are estimated to happen in mid to late November.