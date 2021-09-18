A fall craft hack to make a bug-free pine cone wreath

Making a pine cone wreath is a fall activity that feels kind of like an Easter egg hunt. In this version, the eggs are pine cones and the bunny is Mother Nature.

However, as you remove the cones from their natural setting, you may bring along a few stragglers in the form of bugs. After dumping the pine cones, there are bugs everywhere on the table.

Pine cone wreath/Nate Coleman

(Nathan Coleman)

It can be pretty unsightly, so here's how we're going to get rid of them before they become household visitors.

Watch the video above to get the instructions from The Weather Network reporter Nathan Coleman.