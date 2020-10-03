These Fall "Christmas" Trees Will Convince You To Put Your Tree Up Early

From Delish

Fall just arrived, and now's the perfect time to spook up your home with Halloween inflatables and giant skeletons. And while you might think it's way too soon to deck out your home for the holidays, this popular new decor trend will make you want to put up your tree right now. Fall "Christmas" trees are exactly what their name implies—Christmas trees decorated with fall decor.

Hundreds of posts on Instagram with #fallchristmastrees show a variety of trees (small and large) with autumn-themed decorations. Many of them feature colorful autumn leaves, bright sunflowers, orange pumpkin ornaments, and cute scarecrows. As with traditional trees, lots of the trees are topped with something festive like a large bow or a small bouquet of seasonal flowers. Instead of presents, some of the trees have more fall decor at their base, including hay bales and more pumpkins.









The best part? You can keep up your fall "Christmas" tree on display through Thanksgiving because autumn lasts until the end of November. And since you already have your artificial tree up, that's one less task you'll have for the holidays. All you have to do is take down the fall decorations to start decking out the tree for Christmas.

Need some help getting started on this festive decor trend? We've rounded up the best artificial Christmas trees and autumn decorations to make your very own fall "Christmas" tree. Happy autumn decorating!

