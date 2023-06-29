Fall Out Boy cover of Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire': See the new lyrics

After Fall Out Boy released a cover of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire," conversation continues around very mixed reactions to the remake, including some burning reviews.

The reason? Primarily the cover's lyrics.

Fall Out Boy's "We Didn't Start the Fire" has updated lyrics to include newsworthy events from 1989 - when Joel's original released - through 2023, with a slew of references like "World Trade," "Brexit," "Stranger Things," "Taylor Swift," "Obama," "Columbine," "Sandy Hook," "Twilight," "Tiger King" and "Michael Jordan 23" plus "Michael Jordan 45," among others.

Some notable happenings that called for major headlines in that time period, including the COVID-19 pandemic, were not mentioned. The references weren't made chronologically, either.

People have mixed feelings: Fall Out Boy covers Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire'

Fall Out Boy performing in 2019.

Read the full lyrics here, as shared by the band:

Fall Out Boy's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' cover full lyrics:

"Captain Planet

Arab Spring

LA Riots

Rodney King

Deep fakes

Earthquakes

Iceland volcano

Oklahoma City bomb

Kurt Cobain

Pokémon

Tiger Woods

MySpace

Monsanto GMOs

Harry Potter

Twilight

Michael Jackson dies

Nuclear accident, Fukushima, Japan

Crimean peninsula

Cambridge Analytica

Kim Jong Un

Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

No we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it

More war in Afghanistan

Cubs go all the way again

Obama

Spielberg

Explosion Lebanon

Unabomber

Bobbit, John

Bombing Boston marathon

Balloon Boy

War on terror

Qanon

Trump gets impeached twice

Polar bears got no ice

Fyre Fest

Black Parade

Michael Phelps

Y2K

Boris Johnson

Brexit

Kanye West

Taylor Swift

Stranger Things

Tiger King

Ever Given suez

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

No we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it

Sandy Hook, Columbine

Sandra Bland and Tamir Rice

ISIS

Lebron James

Shinzo Abe blown away

Meghan Markle

George Floyd

Burj Khalifa

Metroid

Fermi paradox

Venus and Serena

Michael Jordan 23

YouTube killed MTV

Spongebob

Golden State Killer caught

Michael Jordan 45

Woodstock ‘99

Keaton, Batman

Bush v Gore

I can’t take it anymore

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

No we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it

Elon Musk

Kaepernick

Texas failed electric grid

Jeff Bezos

Climate change

White rhino goes extinct

Great Pacific garbage patch

Tom DeLonge and aliens

Mars rover

Avatar

Self-driving electric cars

S-S-S-R-Is

Prince and the queen die

World Trade

Second plane

What else do I have to say?

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

But when we are gone

It will still burn on, and on, and on And on, and on, and on, and on, and on

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fall Out Boy's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' cover: Read the full lyrics