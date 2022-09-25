Fall begins but feels a lot like summer in the Sacramento area. Here’s this week’s forecast

Thursday marked the first day of fall and a run of warm but eventually mostly pleasant weather in the Sacramento area, with highs headed down into the 80s by early in the new week.

It’s a bit of normalcy after the recent stinging heat wave earlier in September and the first storm of season brought rain to Sacramento and the capital region.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are forecast to reach 94, with light winds in the afternoon and lows of about 59.

The rest of the week will see highs fall into the high to mid-80s.

Warm temperatures are going to continue into the start of the week but we will see some cooling by mid-week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/CbVwZcc1uH — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 24, 2022

Tuesday will be about 89, with lows around 58. Wednesday is forecast at about 86, with a low around 59, while Thursday should see a high of 88 and low about 60.

As the end of the week approaches, Friday’s high is predicted to hit 89 with a low about 60.

The 80-degree weather will stick around for the weekend, with Saturday expected to see a high of 85.