Fall Arts Guide: Charlotte groups move on with lots of stories to share, despite COVID

It’s time for the Observer’s annual look at the fall arts season, as organizations plan to move forward despite the resurgence of COVID-19 in the Charlotte region.

Mask mandates have returned. Some shows already have been canceled because of the coronavirus while others were postponed.

More than a year into the pandemic, the impact of COVID-19 continues to keep a grip on the arts just as it does on most all other aspects of life in the area. Yet there’s optimism in the mix too.

So we reached out to people in Charlotte’s diverse arts and culture community to see how they’ve weathered the pandemic and what their hopes are as more folks return to performances, museums, galleries and other familiar venues and events.

We’ll tell you their stories over the next three weeks. This includes the Charlotte Symphony’s principal flute, Victor Wang, who spoke of how COVID-19 forced him to rethink priorities in his life. The pandemic delayed artist Kiki Nicole’s residency at Goodyear Arts for a year, but Nicole greatly appreciated gaining studio space for the first time.

And Alex Aguilar at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte saw the coronavirus upend his work with the company, until his career took an unexpected turn.

There are many more stories coming up, and we look forward to sharing them with you. Now, on with the show.

