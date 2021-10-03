Cozy up with Amazon's best-selling sherpa fleece comforter this fall and winter

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If the start of fall has you wanting to make small changes to your home, one of the easiest upgrades to your space can be adding new bedding.

The cold-weather season has us wanting all things #cozy, from leggings to pajamas and even bedding, especially since we're spending more time at home and only in comfy clothes.

One of the latest finds I came across while browsing Amazon's endless picks for your home is AmazonBasics's sherpa comforter, which I immediately knew I would need in order to cuddle in come colder temperatures.

I knew the AmazonBasics store carried dozens of essential household items, but this comforter truly feels like finding a hidden gem, especially since more than 42,000 shoppers also love the set.

Not only do you get the comforter in this less than $50 bedding set, but it also comes with two pillow shams. On the top side, the comforter is covered in ultra-soft micromink polyester, and the other side has the best part — the cloud-like faux sherpa fleece.

If you're one who loves to swap out their bedding as the seasons change, this comforter set is a must-have. It'll keep you warm and cozied up all night long as it's also made with alternative-down filling.

And come laundry day, you don't have to skip washing the comforter — it's completely machine-washable so that you can throw it in with your sheets, too.

While it's an obvious choice if you're in the market for super-soft bedding, customers also love this comforter because it fits well on all bed sizes, even a king bed.

"It is super soft, cozy, lightweight and warm," one reviewer said. "It is super soft and cozy on both sides. I have a king-sized bed, and it hung over the sides very nicely — not [too] short or long on either side."

Another reviewer noted how they were surprised that the shams zip close to protect your pillows as they had "never had zippered shams before — it's a step up from open back or tied shams."

"Holy cow! This is the most delightful surprise I ever ordered online, and that's saying a lot," the shopper continued. "It is the softest comforter ever! I purchased this for a guest room and have decided I'll be the first guest to enjoy the cuddly softness of this bedding."

If you've put off upgrading your bedding all summer, now's the time to invest in this best-selling comforter set if you're ready for the ultimate comfort level.

