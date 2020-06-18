Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

Updated Thursday at 12:07 pm PT with changes to ABC’s Wednesday schedule.

Due to continuing questions about when and how production will ramp again amid the pandemic, broadcast networks started rolling out their new fall schedules slower than usual this year.

But with ABC’s release of its plan today, we now have the upcoming slates for that net, plus the other four broadcasters: NBC, Fox, CBS and The CW. New shows are listed in all caps and bolded. We’ve also put asterisks by series that are new acquisitions, as networks are using more of those this year to pad out their schedules.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered - So Far (Updating)

ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and The CW have also laid out some plans for midseason, which you can find here for ABC, here for NBC, here for Fox, here for CBS, and here for The CW.

NBC Logo trump address congress msnbc stat of the union stream online

NBC

MONDAY

8-10 p.m. — The Voice

10-11 p.m. — Manifest





TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Voice

9-10 p.m. — This Is Us

10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam







WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.







THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Superstore

8:30-9 p.m. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. — LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME









FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. – The Blacklist

9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC





SATURDAY

8-10 p.m. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 p.m. – Saturday Night Live (encores)





SUNDAY

7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football





Also Read: 10 Highest-Rated Canceled or Ending Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)

Fox logo

Fox

Fox

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. — L.A.’s Finest*

9-10 p.m. — NEXT





TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Cosmos: Possible Worlds

9-10 p.m. — FILTHY RICH





WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer

9-10 p.m. — MasterChef Junior





THURSDAY

7:30-8 p.m. ET/4:30-5 p.m. PT -Fox NFL Thursday Presented by Verizon

8-8:19 p.m. ET/5-5:19 p.m. PT — GMC Kickoff Show

8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinum







Story continues

FRIDAY

8-10 p.m. — WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown



SATURDAY

7-10:30 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday



SUNDAY

7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox

7:3-8 p.m. — The OT/Fox encores

8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons

8:30-9 p.m. — Bless the Harts

9-9:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy













Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered - So Far (Updating)

CBS logo

CBS

MONDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood

8-9 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola

9-10 p.m. — All Rise

10-11 p.m. — Bull









TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — NCIS

9-10 p.m. — FBI

10-11 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans







WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Survivor

9-10 p.m. — The Amazing Race

10-11 p.m. — Seal Team







THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon

8-9 p.m. — B POSITIVE

9-9:30 p.m. — Mom

9-10 p.m. — The Unicorn

10-11 p.m. — Evil











FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. — MacGyver

9-10 p.m. — Magnum P.I.

10-11 p.m. — Blue Bloods







SATURDAY

8-9 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

9-10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

10-11 p.m. — 48 Hours







SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. — 60 Minutes

8-9 p.m. — THE EQUALIZER

9-10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles

10-11 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans









ABC logo

ABC

MONDAY

8-10 p.m. — Dancing with the Stars

10-11 p.m. — The Good Doctor





TUESDAY

8-10 p.m. — The Bachelorette

10-11 p.m. — BIG SKY





WEDNESDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — The Goldbergs

8:30-9 p.m. — black-ish

9-9:30 p.m. — The Conners

9:30-10 p.m.- American Housewife

10-11 p.m. — Stumptown











THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. — Station 19

9-10 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy

10-11 p.m. — A Million Little Things







FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. — Shark Tank

9-11 p.m. — 20/20





SATURDAY

8 p.m. — Saturday Night Football



SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos

8-9 p.m. — SUPERMARKET SWEEP

9-10 p.m. — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

10-11 p.m. — The Rookie









The CW logo

The CW

MONDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30-9 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9-10 p.m. — Penn & Teller: Fool Us







TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Swamp Thing*

9-10 p.m. — Tell Me A Story*





WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Devils*

9-10 p.m. — Coroner*





THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. — Supernatural

9-10 p.m. — The Outpost





FRIDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Masters of Illusion

8:30-9 p.m. — Masters of Illusion

9-9:30 p.m. – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10 p.m. – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS









SUNDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories

8:30-9 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories

9-10 p.m. — Pandora







Read original story Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks At TheWrap