Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks
Updated Thursday at 12:07 pm PT with changes to ABC’s Wednesday schedule.
Due to continuing questions about when and how production will ramp again amid the pandemic, broadcast networks started rolling out their new fall schedules slower than usual this year.
But with ABC’s release of its plan today, we now have the upcoming slates for that net, plus the other four broadcasters: NBC, Fox, CBS and The CW. New shows are listed in all caps and bolded. We’ve also put asterisks by series that are new acquisitions, as networks are using more of those this year to pad out their schedules.
ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and The CW have also laid out some plans for midseason, which you can find here for ABC, here for NBC, here for Fox, here for CBS, and here for The CW.
NBC
MONDAY
8-10 p.m. — The Voice
10-11 p.m. — Manifest
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Voice
9-10 p.m. — This Is Us
10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med
9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire
10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Superstore
8:30-9 p.m. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU
10-11 p.m. — LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. – The Blacklist
9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC
SATURDAY
8-10 p.m. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 p.m. – Saturday Night Live (encores)
SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America
8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football
Fox
MONDAY
8-9 p.m. — L.A.’s Finest*
9-10 p.m. — NEXT
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Cosmos: Possible Worlds
9-10 p.m. — FILTHY RICH
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer
9-10 p.m. — MasterChef Junior
THURSDAY
7:30-8 p.m. ET/4:30-5 p.m. PT -Fox NFL Thursday Presented by Verizon
8-8:19 p.m. ET/5-5:19 p.m. PT — GMC Kickoff Show
8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinum
FRIDAY
8-10 p.m. — WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown
SATURDAY
7-10:30 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday
SUNDAY
7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox
7:3-8 p.m. — The OT/Fox encores
8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons
8:30-9 p.m. — Bless the Harts
9-9:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers
9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy
CBS
MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood
8-9 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola
9-10 p.m. — All Rise
10-11 p.m. — Bull
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — NCIS
9-10 p.m. — FBI
10-11 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Survivor
9-10 p.m. — The Amazing Race
10-11 p.m. — Seal Team
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon
8-9 p.m. — B POSITIVE
9-9:30 p.m. — Mom
9-10 p.m. — The Unicorn
10-11 p.m. — Evil
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — MacGyver
9-10 p.m. — Magnum P.I.
10-11 p.m. — Blue Bloods
SATURDAY
8-9 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday
9-10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday
10-11 p.m. — 48 Hours
SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. — 60 Minutes
8-9 p.m. — THE EQUALIZER
9-10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles
10-11 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans
ABC
MONDAY
8-10 p.m. — Dancing with the Stars
10-11 p.m. — The Good Doctor
TUESDAY
8-10 p.m. — The Bachelorette
10-11 p.m. — BIG SKY
WEDNESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — The Goldbergs
8:30-9 p.m. — black-ish
9-9:30 p.m. — The Conners
9:30-10 p.m.- American Housewife
10-11 p.m. — Stumptown
THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. — Station 19
9-10 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy
10-11 p.m. — A Million Little Things
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — Shark Tank
9-11 p.m. — 20/20
SATURDAY
8 p.m. — Saturday Night Football
SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos
8-9 p.m. — SUPERMARKET SWEEP
9-10 p.m. — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
10-11 p.m. — The Rookie
The CW
MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?
8:30-9 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9-10 p.m. — Penn & Teller: Fool Us
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Swamp Thing*
9-10 p.m. — Tell Me A Story*
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Devils*
9-10 p.m. — Coroner*
THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. — Supernatural
9-10 p.m. — The Outpost
FRIDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Masters of Illusion
8:30-9 p.m. — Masters of Illusion
9-9:30 p.m. – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS
9:30-10 p.m. – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS
SUNDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories
8:30-9 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories
9-10 p.m. — Pandora
