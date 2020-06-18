Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

Updated Thursday at 12:07 pm PT with changes to ABC’s Wednesday schedule.

Due to continuing questions about when and how production will ramp again amid the pandemic, broadcast networks started rolling out their new fall schedules slower than usual this year.

But with ABC’s release of its plan today, we now have the upcoming slates for that net, plus the other four broadcasters: NBC, Fox, CBS and The CW. New shows are listed in all caps and bolded. We’ve also put asterisks by series that are new acquisitions, as networks are using more of those this year to pad out their schedules.

ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and The CW have also laid out some plans for midseason, which you can find here for ABC, here for NBC, here for Fox, here for CBS, and here for The CW.

NBC

MONDAY
8-10 p.m. — The Voice
10-11 p.m. — Manifest

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Voice
9-10 p.m. — This Is Us
10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam


WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med
9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire
10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.


THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Superstore
8:30-9 p.m. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU
10-11 p.m. — LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME



FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. – The Blacklist
9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY
8-10 p.m. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 p.m. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America
8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football

Fox

MONDAY
8-9 p.m. — L.A.’s Finest*
9-10 p.m. — NEXT

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Cosmos: Possible Worlds
9-10 p.m. — FILTHY RICH

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer
9-10 p.m. — MasterChef Junior

THURSDAY
7:30-8 p.m. ET/4:30-5 p.m. PT -Fox NFL Thursday Presented by Verizon
8-8:19 p.m. ET/5-5:19 p.m. PT — GMC Kickoff Show
8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinum


FRIDAY
8-10 p.m. — WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown

SATURDAY
7-10:30 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY
7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox
7:3-8 p.m. — The OT/Fox encores
8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons
8:30-9 p.m. — Bless the Harts
9-9:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers
9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy





CBS

MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood
8-9 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola
9-10 p.m. — All Rise
10-11 p.m. — Bull



TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — NCIS
9-10 p.m. — FBI
10-11 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans


WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Survivor
9-10 p.m. — The Amazing Race
10-11 p.m. — Seal Team


THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon
8-9 p.m. — B POSITIVE
9-9:30 p.m. — Mom
9-10 p.m. — The Unicorn
10-11 p.m. — Evil




FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — MacGyver
9-10 p.m. — Magnum P.I.
10-11 p.m. — Blue Bloods


SATURDAY
8-9 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday
9-10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday
10-11 p.m. — 48 Hours


SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. — 60 Minutes
8-9 p.m. — THE EQUALIZER
9-10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles
10-11 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans



ABC

MONDAY
8-10 p.m.  — Dancing with the Stars
10-11 p.m. — The Good Doctor

TUESDAY
8-10 p.m. — The Bachelorette
10-11 p.m. — BIG SKY

WEDNESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — The Goldbergs
8:30-9 p.m. — black-ish
9-9:30 p.m. — The Conners
9:30-10 p.m.- American Housewife
10-11 p.m. — Stumptown




THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. — Station 19
9-10 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy
10-11 p.m. — A Million Little Things


FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — Shark Tank
9-11 p.m. — 20/20

SATURDAY
8 p.m. — Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos
8-9 p.m. — SUPERMARKET SWEEP
9-10 p.m. — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
10-11 p.m. — The Rookie



The CW

MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?
8:30-9 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9-10 p.m. — Penn & Teller: Fool Us


TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Swamp Thing*
9-10 p.m. — Tell Me A Story*

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Devils*
9-10 p.m. — Coroner*

THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. — Supernatural
9-10 p.m. — The Outpost

FRIDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Masters of Illusion
8:30-9 p.m. — Masters of Illusion
9-9:30 p.m. – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS
9:30-10 p.m. – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS



SUNDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories
8:30-9 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories
9-10 p.m. — Pandora


