Falklands Islanders' rights 'will be respected' if Javier Milei wins, says top adviser

The frontrunner in the Argentina elections wants the rights of Falkland Islanders to be respected in discussions over future sovereignty.

A senior economic adviser to Javier Milei suggested to The Telegraph that the islanders should have a say in their own destiny, a policy shared with the UK.

The current ruling party wants to negotiate with Britain over sovereignty for what it calls the Malvinas Islands. Islanders voted to remain a British territory in a 2013 referendum, 30 years after the war.

Diana Mondino, Senior Economic Advisor to Javier Milei, told The Telegraph that Argentina must aim to become a “normal country” and reduce its level of inflation if it wants the Falklands to seek a closer relationship with the mainland.

Known for his colourful persona and eccentric hairstyle, the hard-right Libertarian candidate Milei has welcomed comparisons with Donald Trump and embraced socially conservative policies as part of his campaign.

He has suggested in the past that Argentina should adopt an approach of Hong Kong-style diplomacy over the Falkland Islands, with a gradual transfer of sovereignty from Britain.

He triumphed in the country’s primary elections in August, securing a surprise 30.5 per cent of the vote for his Liberty Advances party against 28 per cent for Patricia Bullrich, the main conservative opposition bloc candidate, while Sergio Massa of the ruling Peronist coalition gained 27 per cent of votes.

Commentators have suggested the results reflect deep dissatisfaction with the country’s high level of annual inflation, currently above 116 per cent.

Argentina needs to ‘become a normal country’

Ms Mondino told The Telegraph: “Islanders’ rights will be respected, should be respected, cannot be disrespected. The concept that one can impose on people what can be done or what should be done, it’s so feudal and naive.

“If people eventually want to do certain things, it will be done. Right now, we’re in the worst of worlds, because neither Great Britain nor Argentina can make a reasonable use of the resources down there.”

She added that Argentina needed to “become a normal country” to persuade Islanders to seek closer ties.

“How would anyone not born and bred in Argentina understand inflation?” she said. “Why would anyone want to become a part of a society – we need to become a normal country, and we’re an empty country.

“We could double our population, we have the resources, we have the weather, we have all the things you study at primary school at six or eight years old, so just become normal.”

Ms Mondino said that when it came to regulations over the Islands’ fishing industry and oil, “we don’t even have that for our own resources but we impose it on the other guy? Come on! We have Chinese fishing in our factories.”

‘‘It may take many years but you cannot force on other people any decisions, not on Argentineans not on anyone, you cannot force decisions anymore, that has to stop.”

In March this year, foreign secretary James Cleverly insisted “The Falkland Islands are British” after the ruling coalition broke a cooperation deal and pursued talks over the islands’ sovereignty. The deal itself was a joint communique between the two nations struck by the previous government under Mauricio Macri in 2016 and did not pass through Congress so was not legally binding.

On the Argentine government website it is clearly stated that: “The Argentine Nation affirms its legitimate and inalienable sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands (Falklands), South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and the corresponding maritime waters and islands as an integral part of its national territory. The recovery of these territories and the full exercise of its sovereignty, respecting the way of life of its inhabitants and following the principles of International Law, constitutes a permanent and irrevocable objective of the Argentine people.”

Anti abortion and climate-change denier

Ms Mondino also defended Milei’s social conservatism on policies such as the introduction of a referendum on abortion, which was legalised in the country for pregnancies up to 14 weeks in 2020. He has said he views terminations as “homicide” and that he believes life begins from the moment of fertilisation.

She steered away from Milei’s language but suggested that the state would not pay for abortions in the future.

“What he has said is he might call a referendum on that,” she said. “That’s a constitutional way that has not been used in Argentina and it’s usually not binding. A very important issue about abortion is not only whether you consider abortion a sin or a murder, that’s one thing.

“The other thing is who pays for it? In many countries an abortion is not a crime but that does not mean it is paid by the public health system.”

The English-language Buenos Aires Herald has pointed out that as the 2020 abortion law relates to criminal law, it cannot be subject to a referendum according to article 29 of the Constitution.

Mrs Mondino also batted away questions regarding Milei’s assertion that climate change is a “socialist lie”. Whilst not denying that Milei believes man made climate change is a hoax, she referred to Pascal’s Wager – “if you don’t believe in God and there’s a God you may burn in hell forever” – adding that Argentina was “one of the very few solutions the world has” as its pastures could be used to sequester carbon.

“He [Milei] believes climate change is a hoax. I am saying, let it be a hoax, I don’t care, let me do my pastures.”

On his proposals to dollarise the economy and phase out the beleaguered Argentine peso, she said: “It means that the government cannot freely print money, which also means that the government cannot spend freely and it cannot keep on taxing people forever.

“In the end you would have very little inflation…we need to stop gigantic government that is extremely inefficient and corrupt.”

