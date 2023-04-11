Falconwood, Inc. Awarded Navy Cybersecurity Support Services Contract Under Teaming Agreement

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Falconwood, Inc. announced it was awarded a pivotal U.S. Navy contract as part of a teaming partnership with prime vendor Tetrad Digital Integrity (TDI). The Navy Supply Systems Fleet Logistics Center recently awarded the five-year, $13 million competitive contract under the General Services Administrative Multiple Award Schedule for Highly Assured Cybersecurity Services to provide Navy Authorizing Official (NAO) Risk Management Framework (RMF) Cybersecurity Support Services to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth Fleet globally.

"Falconwood is thrilled to be providing RMF cybersecurity and Cloud expertise to the Department of Navy in this partnership," said Allie Lawaetz, President of Falconwood, Inc. "The foundation for supporting this effort is built on our decades of experience delivering certification and accreditation, and assessment and authorization to the warfighter."

Falconwood has a 20-year history of supporting the total lifecycle of Information Technology systems and application and a long-standing commitment to the Department of Defense. Some of Falconwood's current work includes professional and technical engineering support services for the Navy Enterprise Business Solutions (PMW 220) program office, engineering and logistics services in support of the United States Marine Corps Logistics Integrated Information Solutions - Marine Corps Program Office (PMW 230), and engineering and logistics contractor support Services for the Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services (PEO Digital).

Lawaetz continued, "Since graduating out of small business status in 2022, Falconwood has developed partnerships with select small companies helping to bring past performance and qualification experience to our small business partners. This is an exciting win and a great opportunity for the entire TDI team to join together to deliver this critical role."

Falconwood is a veteran, woman-owned business providing executive-level consultants and programmatic support for Department of Defense Information Technology initiatives and programs. Falconwood provides expert advice and consultation on a diverse range of IT subjects focusing on acquisition strategy, implementation activities, Information Assurance policy and engineering, through the total lifecycle of Information Technology systems and applications.

Story continues

For more information about Falconwood Inc, visit http://falconwood.biz.

Contact Information:

Allie Lawaetz

President

lawaetz@falconwood.biz

(703) 888-4300

SOURCE: Falconwood, Inc

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/748648/Falconwood-Inc-Awarded-Navy-Cybersecurity-Support-Services-Contract-Under-Teaming-Agreement



