Falcons vs. Commanders score, live updates: Falcons rally to tie Commanders

The Falcons need to win to keep pace in the NFC South race

The Washington Commanders have been one of the top stories of the year in the NFL, and coming off a last-second win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, Jayden Daniels and company are riding high into a Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in which they can clinch a playoff berth for the first time in five seasons.

The likely Offensive Rookie of the Year is the straw that stirs the drink in D.C., with 22 touchdown passes on a nearly 70% completion rate this season. Oh, and the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has also lived up to the hype on the ground with a team-leading 737 rushing yards and six rushing scores.

The Falcons enter Week 17 in the hunt in the NFC South, and wins in the last two weeks will mean a first division title in Atlanta since 2016, the season they made it to Super Bowl 51. Atlanta made a drastic change for the present and future heading into last week, replacing struggling quarterback Kirk Cousins with rookie Michael Penix Jr. Penix threw for more than 200 yards in his first NFL start, and the Falcons have won their past two as the club closes in on its first playoff appearance in eight years.

The Buccaneers beat the Panthers on Sunday, however, and took a momentary lead in the division. If the Falcons don't win out, the Buccaneers are looking at the title and playoff spot.

    Falcons near midfield with two timeouts and 12 seconds to play

    Atlanta could have used a timeout after a long completion with just under 30 seconds, but elected not to

    Washington goes 3-and-out in 29 seconds and now has to punt with just under a minute to play

    And now the Falcons will get the back back with 40 seconds, deep in their own end with two timeouts, and a chance to win the game with a field goal.

    PENIX TO PITTS on 4th down for the TD!!!

    Brilliant by the rookie QB for his first NFL touchdown pass on a 4th and goal and Atlanta ties it with 1:19 to go.

    Falcons lose 21 after botched wildcat snap at the two-minute warning

    The ball sailed over Bijan Robinson's head, dealing a huge blow to Atlanta, who'll have a 2nd and goal at the 26-yard-line and need a touchdown and PAT to tie the game at 24. A terrible mistake for the Falcons' comeback effort.

    Falcons pick up HUGE 4th and 11

    A questionable holding call got the Falcons behind the sticks, but Michael Penix Jr. found Drake London for 31 yards to the 19-yard-line.

    Falcons pick up a first down

    Drake London to midfield on a 3rd down to keep the drive going with 4:08 to play

    Commanders settle for a field goal

    The Commanders had a touchdown come off the board after a holding call, and despite a 2nd and goal on the 1-yard-line, they'll take a 7-point lead at 24-17. The second half has still been a dominant blowout by the Commanders, who've had the ball for 39 plays over 20:20 for 191 yards against the Falcons. Atlanta has run nine second-half plays and gained 14 yards.

    Jayden Daniels writes his name in NFL history with the most rushing yards by a rookie QB in NFL history

    Daniels passed former Washington quarterback — and fellow Heisman Trophy winner — Robert Griffin III, whose old record was 815 yards.

    Falcons forced to punt after a first down

    Dante Fowler is wrecking the game on defense. He's been in Michael Penix Jr.'s face for a bunch of the night, and his pressure forced a huge incompletion. Now, with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter — and Washington coming off back-to-back long drives — the Falcons' defense needs a big stop to stay in the game.

    Chris Rodriguez finishes the drive for the Commanders

    After 14 plays, 70 yards over 7:03 of game clock, the Commanders take a 21-17 lead. Atlanta needs anything — a first down, a big play — something to get going. Itsthe beginning of the fourth quarter and Washington has run 29 plays to Atlanta's three in the second half.

    End 3rd quarter: Falcons 17, Commanders 14

    Washington ran 25 plays and gained 145 yards in the quarter, while the Falcons ran just three plays and for a total of -1 yard. The two methodical Washington drives have worn down the Atlanta defense and the Commanders are in the red zone, knocking on the door again, with a chance to take a lead to open the 4th quarter.

    Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes during the second half of an NFL football game, against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
    Commanders bag another 4th down conversion

    Jayden Daniels finds Jeremy McNichols, who turned in a tremendous effort to pick up this first down. Washington is now 3-for-3 on 4th down attempts tonight.

    Jayden Daniels turns in a spectacular run

    Commanders get another stop and can take a lead

    Dante Fowler's 3rd down strip sack ended things on Atlanta's first drive of the 3rd quarter with a 3-and-out. At halftime, Washington coach Dan Quinn told NBC Sports' Melissa Stark that he wanted to see better tackling, something the Commanders' defense came out and did on that first series. Now we'll see if the Washington offense can back up that TD drive with more scoring.

    Zach Ertz from Jayden Daniels for the touchdown

    A monster of an opening drive by the Commanders. 15 plays and 69 yards over 7:47, and this touchdown pass coming on a 3rd and 8, to cut the lead to 3 on a drive that took more than half of the third quarter.

    Commanders pick up huge 4th down with Jayden Daniels' legs

    Commanders go with a naked bootleg to get Daniels on the edge for the 4th and 1 conversion to get the ball to the 12.

    Penalties are starting to mount for the Commanders

    Washington has been flagged eight times for 70 yards, but its been able to weather that on this drive. First an illegal contact penalty on the Falcons erased a third down sack, and then Jayden Daniels found Zach Ertz for THIS big one after a holding penalty to get Washington back on schedule.

    Halftime: Falcons 17, Commanders 7

    Atlanta ended the first half with a field goal to take a 17-7 lead into the break. Bijan Robinson has been the star of the show, with 82 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns in the game, and the Falcons are averaging nearly six yards per rush. Both teams have turned the ball over, but the Falcons' defense has been a touch better than the Commanders’, keeping Brian Robinson Jr. bottled up, with his 23 yards on six carries. The Commanders start with the ball to open the second half.

    That's two for Bijan Robinson

    The flags cost Washington again, and fantasy managers with Bijan Robinson are loving where they are on championship weekend with his two first half scores. Atlanta leads 14-7 after the made PAT.

    Dante Fowler flagged for roughing the passer continues Falcons drive

    Penalties have been a story for the Commanders' defense. There were two big ones on the Falcons' scoring drive and now Atlanta is back in the redzone after another flag.

    Kaden Elliss peels back for the pick

    The edge defender is a top sack artist for the Falcons, but he flashed some clean hands on this interception of Jayden Daniels in the second quarter. The Falcons now have a chance to take a lead once again after stopping the Commanders in the red zone.

    This is a HIGH-STAKES matchup in Washington

    End 1st quarter: Falcons 7, Commanders 7

    It's been a back and forth game early, with the Commanders capitalizing on an early Falcons turnover and the Falcons responding with a score of their own. Jayden Daniels did have a scary play where he was bent back awkwardly on a tackle, but he's remained in the game without issue.

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 29: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons hands the ball off to Bijan Robinson #7 in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Michael Penix and the Falcons responded to tie their game with the Commanders up after the first quarter on Sunday night. (Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Falcons get a stop

    After a big sack, the Falcons force a punt with just under three minutes to go, and take over with a chance to take a lead.

    Falcons get a TD on Bijan Robinson direct snap

    A 10-play drive that was kept alive by two penalties — one on a field goal that gave the Falcons a first down and another on a 3rd down pass interference in the end zone — set up Robinson's 11th TD of the season to get the game knotted at 7-7.

    Jayden Daniels hits Olamide Zaccheaus to open the scoring

    It was a 4th down inside the 10 yard line and Dan Quinn elected to roll the dice. It came up with seven, as Washington was able to turn the opening drive turnover into points. Washington leads 7-0 as it looks to wrap up a playoff berth with a win on Sunday Night Football.

    Michael Penix Jr. turns it over on the Falcons' first drive

    His second interception of the season, and this one was on him. A poor throw — and great return — has Washington starting out in business.

    Falcons and Commanders are underway in Washington

    Falcons inactives

    Commanders inactives