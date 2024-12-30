Falcons vs. Commanders score, live updates: Falcons rally to tie Commanders

The Falcons need to win to keep pace in the NFC South race

The Washington Commanders have been one of the top stories of the year in the NFL, and coming off a last-second win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, Jayden Daniels and company are riding high into a Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in which they can clinch a playoff berth for the first time in five seasons.

The likely Offensive Rookie of the Year is the straw that stirs the drink in D.C., with 22 touchdown passes on a nearly 70% completion rate this season. Oh, and the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has also lived up to the hype on the ground with a team-leading 737 rushing yards and six rushing scores.

The Falcons enter Week 17 in the hunt in the NFC South, and wins in the last two weeks will mean a first division title in Atlanta since 2016, the season they made it to Super Bowl 51. Atlanta made a drastic change for the present and future heading into last week, replacing struggling quarterback Kirk Cousins with rookie Michael Penix Jr. Penix threw for more than 200 yards in his first NFL start, and the Falcons have won their past two as the club closes in on its first playoff appearance in eight years.

The Buccaneers beat the Panthers on Sunday, however, and took a momentary lead in the division. If the Falcons don't win out, the Buccaneers are looking at the title and playoff spot.