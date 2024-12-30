Yahoo Sports Staff
Falcons vs. Commanders score, live updates: Falcons rally to tie Commanders
The Falcons need to win to keep pace in the NFC South race
The Washington Commanders have been one of the top stories of the year in the NFL, and coming off a last-second win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, Jayden Daniels and company are riding high into a Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in which they can clinch a playoff berth for the first time in five seasons.
The likely Offensive Rookie of the Year is the straw that stirs the drink in D.C., with 22 touchdown passes on a nearly 70% completion rate this season. Oh, and the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has also lived up to the hype on the ground with a team-leading 737 rushing yards and six rushing scores.
The Falcons enter Week 17 in the hunt in the NFC South, and wins in the last two weeks will mean a first division title in Atlanta since 2016, the season they made it to Super Bowl 51. Atlanta made a drastic change for the present and future heading into last week, replacing struggling quarterback Kirk Cousins with rookie Michael Penix Jr. Penix threw for more than 200 yards in his first NFL start, and the Falcons have won their past two as the club closes in on its first playoff appearance in eight years.
The Buccaneers beat the Panthers on Sunday, however, and took a momentary lead in the division. If the Falcons don't win out, the Buccaneers are looking at the title and playoff spot.
Falcons near midfield with two timeouts and 12 seconds to play
Atlanta could have used a timeout after a long completion with just under 30 seconds, but elected not to
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Washington goes 3-and-out in 29 seconds and now has to punt with just under a minute to play
And now the Falcons will get the back back with 40 seconds, deep in their own end with two timeouts, and a chance to win the game with a field goal.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
PENIX TO PITTS on 4th down for the TD!!!
Brilliant by the rookie QB for his first NFL touchdown pass on a 4th and goal and Atlanta ties it with 1:19 to go.
OMG KYLE PITTS TD!!!
OMG KYLE PITTS TD!!!

— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Falcons lose 21 after botched wildcat snap at the two-minute warning
The ball sailed over Bijan Robinson's head, dealing a huge blow to Atlanta, who'll have a 2nd and goal at the 26-yard-line and need a touchdown and PAT to tie the game at 24. A terrible mistake for the Falcons' comeback effort.
CHAOS!!
CHAOS!!

— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Falcons pick up HUGE 4th and 11
A questionable holding call got the Falcons behind the sticks, but Michael Penix Jr. found Drake London for 31 yards to the 19-yard-line.
HUGE connection from Penix to London for the 1st down ⛓️


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Falcons pick up a first down
Drake London to midfield on a 3rd down to keep the drive going with 4:08 to play
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Commanders settle for a field goal
The Commanders had a touchdown come off the board after a holding call, and despite a 2nd and goal on the 1-yard-line, they'll take a 7-point lead at 24-17. The second half has still been a dominant blowout by the Commanders, who've had the ball for 39 plays over 20:20 for 191 yards against the Falcons. Atlanta has run nine second-half plays and gained 14 yards.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jayden Daniels writes his name in NFL history with the most rushing yards by a rookie QB in NFL history
Daniels passed former Washington quarterback — and fellow Heisman Trophy winner — Robert Griffin III, whose old record was 815 yards.
No rookie QB in NFL history has rushed for more yards in a season than @JayD__5 pic.twitter.com/3VNuSKo3Bk
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Falcons forced to punt after a first down
Dante Fowler is wrecking the game on defense. He's been in Michael Penix Jr.'s face for a bunch of the night, and his pressure forced a huge incompletion. Now, with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter — and Washington coming off back-to-back long drives — the Falcons' defense needs a big stop to stay in the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Chris Rodriguez finishes the drive for the Commanders
After 14 plays, 70 yards over 7:03 of game clock, the Commanders take a 21-17 lead. Atlanta needs anything — a first down, a big play — something to get going. Itsthe beginning of the fourth quarter and Washington has run 29 plays to Atlanta's three in the second half.
.@CROD_JR PUNCHED IT IN

— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End 3rd quarter: Falcons 17, Commanders 14
Washington ran 25 plays and gained 145 yards in the quarter, while the Falcons ran just three plays and for a total of -1 yard. The two methodical Washington drives have worn down the Atlanta defense and the Commanders are in the red zone, knocking on the door again, with a chance to take a lead to open the 4th quarter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Commanders bag another 4th down conversion
Jayden Daniels finds Jeremy McNichols, who turned in a tremendous effort to pick up this first down. Washington is now 3-for-3 on 4th down attempts tonight.
McNichols REFUSED to be short on this play 💪


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jayden Daniels turns in a spectacular run
Smooth with it 🔥 @JayD__5


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Commanders get another stop and can take a lead
Dante Fowler's 3rd down strip sack ended things on Atlanta's first drive of the 3rd quarter with a 3-and-out. At halftime, Washington coach Dan Quinn told NBC Sports' Melissa Stark that he wanted to see better tackling, something the Commanders' defense came out and did on that first series. Now we'll see if the Washington offense can back up that TD drive with more scoring.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Zach Ertz from Jayden Daniels for the touchdown
A monster of an opening drive by the Commanders. 15 plays and 69 yards over 7:47, and this touchdown pass coming on a 3rd and 8, to cut the lead to 3 on a drive that took more than half of the third quarter.
15-play drive ends with an Ertz TD! @Commanders tighten the gap 👀


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Commanders pick up huge 4th down with Jayden Daniels' legs
Commanders go with a naked bootleg to get Daniels on the edge for the 4th and 1 conversion to get the ball to the 12.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Penalties are starting to mount for the Commanders
Washington has been flagged eight times for 70 yards, but its been able to weather that on this drive. First an illegal contact penalty on the Falcons erased a third down sack, and then Jayden Daniels found Zach Ertz for THIS big one after a holding penalty to get Washington back on schedule.
Daniels escapes and finds @ZERTZ_86 for a big 38-yard gain!


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Falcons 17, Commanders 7
Atlanta ended the first half with a field goal to take a 17-7 lead into the break. Bijan Robinson has been the star of the show, with 82 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns in the game, and the Falcons are averaging nearly six yards per rush. Both teams have turned the ball over, but the Falcons' defense has been a touch better than the Commanders’, keeping Brian Robinson Jr. bottled up, with his 23 yards on six carries. The Commanders start with the ball to open the second half.
Up at the half on the road! pic.twitter.com/z54Ji14dfJ
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
That's two for Bijan Robinson
The flags cost Washington again, and fantasy managers with Bijan Robinson are loving where they are on championship weekend with his two first half scores. Atlanta leads 14-7 after the made PAT.
Bijan was short the first time, but not this time! @AtlantaFalcons take the lead!


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Dante Fowler flagged for roughing the passer continues Falcons drive
Penalties have been a story for the Commanders' defense. There were two big ones on the Falcons' scoring drive and now Atlanta is back in the redzone after another flag.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kaden Elliss peels back for the pick
The edge defender is a top sack artist for the Falcons, but he flashed some clean hands on this interception of Jayden Daniels in the second quarter. The Falcons now have a chance to take a lead once again after stopping the Commanders in the red zone.
Kaden Elliss comes up with the pick for the @AtlantaFalcons!


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
This is a HIGH-STAKES matchup in Washington
Reminder of what's on the line for these teams tonight 👀


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End 1st quarter: Falcons 7, Commanders 7
It's been a back and forth game early, with the Commanders capitalizing on an early Falcons turnover and the Falcons responding with a score of their own. Jayden Daniels did have a scary play where he was bent back awkwardly on a tackle, but he's remained in the game without issue.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Falcons get a stop
After a big sack, the Falcons force a punt with just under three minutes to go, and take over with a chance to take a lead.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Falcons get a TD on Bijan Robinson direct snap
A 10-play drive that was kept alive by two penalties — one on a field goal that gave the Falcons a first down and another on a 3rd down pass interference in the end zone — set up Robinson's 11th TD of the season to get the game knotted at 7-7.
.@Bijan5Robinson with his 11th TD on the year 🔥 All tied up!


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jayden Daniels hits Olamide Zaccheaus to open the scoring
It was a 4th down inside the 10 yard line and Dan Quinn elected to roll the dice. It came up with seven, as Washington was able to turn the opening drive turnover into points. Washington leads 7-0 as it looks to wrap up a playoff berth with a win on Sunday Night Football.
JD5 ➡️ OZ

— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Michael Penix Jr. turns it over on the Falcons' first drive
His second interception of the season, and this one was on him. A poor throw — and great return — has Washington starting out in business.
.@Commanders INT!! What a start for the home team


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Falcons and Commanders are underway in Washington
Last @SNFonNBC game of 2024! Let's do this 🔥


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
- Ryan Young
- Ryan Young