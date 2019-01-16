Falcons DE Takkarist McKinley Undergoes Mental Evaluation

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley is undergoing a mental evaluation after cops were called to a Los Angeles hotel and he was detained.

According to TMZ Sports, a friend of McKinley's was worried about his well-being contacted authorities Tuesday afternoon.

“We were recently made aware of the situation involving Takk in Los Angeles earlier today," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said in a statement. "Any time a situation occurs that is or could be related to mental health issues we take it very seriously. We will do everything we possibly can to support and assist Takk, as our players’ mental and physical well-being are always our top priority.”

McKinley played college football and was a first-round pick by the Falcons in the 2017 draft.

Last season, McKinley played in 15 games, recording seven sacks.