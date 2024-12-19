The Falcons' switch to Michael Penix Jr. had no effect on their spread against the pitiful Giants

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are bad. That's not a news flash. They were the biggest underdogs of the season Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens -- in a home game -- and still couldn't cover the massive spread. This team stinks.

But if you ever needed for more context for how bad this team is, boy do we have you covered. Because the Giants play the Atlanta Falcons this week, a team going through its own little turmoil after announcing they're benching quarterback Kirk Cousins and starting rookie Michael Penix Jr. in his place.

So, what's the problem? That's good news for the Giants, right? They should have a much better chance at snapping their nine-game losing streak, right? ...

Wrong. The spread for Sunday's game between the Giants and Falcons barely moved after the announcement. It remains large and in favor of the home team, going from -9.5 in favor of the Falcons on Tuesday to -8.5 on Wednesday, where it's held steady.

Considering how poorly Cousins was playing, it's hilarious the Falcons were favored by so much to begin with. That's why the small movement was probably predictable. The spread was never about the quarterback. It was about how bad the Giants truly are.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: The Falcons' switch to Michael Penix Jr. had no effect on their spread against the pitiful Giants