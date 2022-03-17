Falcons sign free agents OT Wilkinson, CB Tabor from Bears

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed free-agent offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and cornerback Teez Tabor on Thursday.

The Falcons also re-signed two restricted free agents, offensive lineman Colby Gossett and defensive lineman Anthony Rush.

Tabor, 26, was a second-round pick by Detroit in 2017. He had eight tackles in six games, including one start, for the Bears in 2021.

Wilkinson, 27, started in only one of his 13 games with the Bears last season. He started 26 games in four seasons with Denver before one season with Chicago.

Rush had 19 tackles with a forced fumble and a tackle for loss in 10 games, including five starts, for the Falcons last season. After being signed to Atlanta's practice squad early in the season, Rush was active for the final 10 games.

Most of Gossett's action in 15 games for Atlanta last season came on special teams.

