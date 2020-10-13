Falcons place rookie DT Marlon Davidson on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Tuesday that they have placed rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It’s not known why Davidson has been placed on the list. Players can go on the list if they test positive for COVID-19, but also if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

Davidson, 22, was drafted out of Auburn with the 47th overall pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NFL debut in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, and played on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. He has four total tackles on the year.

Davidson was in Sunday’s game for 12 defensive snaps. If he did test positive for COVID-19, it’s possible he could have exposed other Panthers players as well as his own teammates. However, Davidson may only have been exposed to COVID-19, so he could have been placed on the list to allow him to isolate until several days of negative tests clear him to return.

The Falcons are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 27, 2020 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

