Falcons terminate LB Barkevious Mingo's contract after arrest for alleged 'indecency with a child'

Barkevious Mingo played for the Bears before signing with the Falcons in the offseason. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo had his contract terminated by the team on Saturday hours after it was reported he was arrested for alleged "indecency with a child."

According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, Mingo was arrested by the Arlington Police Department and booked for "indecency with a child, sexual contact." That is a felony in Texas. It can carry up to 20 years in prison depending on whether it's a second- or third-degree charge.

Mingo was held in Tarrant County jail, but was able to post his $25,000 bond Friday, according to Tarrant County bond records.

In response, Mingo's attorney Lukas Garcia released a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, calling his client innocent, revealing the allegations are from over two years ago and implying an ulterior motive is at work:

A statement from the Lukas Garcia, attorney for #Falcons LB Barkevious Mingo, who was recently charged with indecency with a child. Garcia calls the charge “completely baseless: pic.twitter.com/OksG4Xe414 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 10, 2021

Despite Garcia's claims, the Falcons announced they had terminated his contract with a brief statement on Saturday night:

After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract.

Mingo has spent eight seasons in the NFL, playing for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears before signing with Atlanta in the offseason.

The allegations against Barkevious Mingo

Warning: The following section contains alleged details of a sexual assault.

In documents obtained by Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim, the Arlington Police Department alleges that the incident in question occurred on the Fourth of July in 2019, when Mingo allegedly invited a male teenage family and his friend out for the day.

The trio allegedly spent the Fourth at Six Flags Over Texas, a go-kart complex and a steakhouse, with Mingo also treating the boys several purchases from Nike.com. They then allegedly returned to a hotel where Mingo was saying. At 3 a.m., the friend of Mingo's relative claims he woke up with Mingo in bed with him, then woke up later with Mingo pulling down his underwear. The alleged victim said he was scared and pretended to be asleep while Mingo rubbed a burning lotion into his skin and rubbed his penis along his butt.

The alleged victim's mother reportedly filed a complaint in Jan. 2021.

