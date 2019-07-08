Falcons' Julio Jones says he won't hold out — Arthur Blank's word is 'golden'

Julio Jones will be at Atlanta Falcons training camp and will not hold out.

That’s what he told TMZ, which cornered the star receiver outside what appears to be an airport.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

‘Mr. Blank gave us his word’

Wearing a white hoodie, backpack, a second pack across his upper body and pushing a suitcase, Jones said, “everything’s going good right now; I’m doing my part at the end of the day, just training every day, preparing every day, being ready for the season.”

Asked about his contract — his current deal runs through the end of the 2020 season — Jones affirmed that he’s gotten assurances from Falcons owner Arthur Blank that he’ll get a new contract sooner rather than later.

He'll be there: Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones said he'll be at training camp. (AP)

“My agent, the Falcons, Mr. Blank, I’ve said it before — Mr. Blank gave us his word; that’s golden,” Jones said, then clarified, “His word is that it’s going to get done. There’s no stress on my end, I’m not thinking about it. He makes it easy for me to go out and work every day.”

Asked whether that means he’ll hold out of training camp, Jones quickly said, “Nah, nah, I’m not going to hold out.”

Last year, the Falcons and Jones agreed to a contract modification that gave him a raise for the 2018-19 season, but it was done by taking money from his ‘19 salary.

‘I’m year to year, man’

The sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft, Jones celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this year.

He’s coming off another stellar season, having led the NFL in receiving yards, with 1,677, the fifth straight year Jones has topped 1,400 yards.

While he would like to finish his career with the Falcons, Jones doesn’t know how many years that could be.

Story continues

“I’m year to year, man. I haven’t felt like I’ve lost a step,” he said. “As soon as I feel like I’ve lost a step or I'm slowing down or I can't produce or I can't help my teammates or things like that, that's when I will slow down.”

More from Yahoo Sports: