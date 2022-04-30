  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Falcons finally take a QB, select Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder in the 3rd round

Frank Schwab
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Desmond Ridder
    Desmond Ridder
    American football quarterback

Finally, a quarterback heard his name called in the NFL draft on Friday. It took almost three hours.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati with the 74th overall pick in the third round. Only one quarterback was selected in the first round and none were taken in the second round.

Ridder was a record-setting quarterback at Cincinnati and led the Bearcats to unprecedented success. That's what caused the Falcons to take him over other prospects like Malik Willis or Matt Corral, though it took Atlanta a while before they took the leap.

The Falcons took USC receiver Drake London in the first round, then Penn State edge defender Arnold Ebiketie and Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen in the second round, passing on quarterbacks including Ridder with each pick.

Had Ridder been a first-round pick, he'd be viewed as the obvious long-term replacement for Matt Ryan, who was traded to the Colts in the offseason. Third-round picks are assured of a lot less, but Ridder will have a chance. The Falcons have Marcus Mariota, who they signed in the offseason, but he's likely a bridge quarterback until the Falcons find their permanent answer. Ridder might need some time to develop in the NFL, and the Falcons don't have to rush him into the lineup.

Mariota could resurrect his career and become that permanent QB answer for the Falcons. Or perhaps it will be Ridder. Quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson have had fine careers after being passed over until the middle rounds. The Falcons decided to take a potential quarterback of the future, though it took them a long time to make it happen.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) was picked by the Falcons in the third round of the NFL draft. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) was picked by the Falcons in the third round of the NFL draft. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tkachuk leads Senators past Flyers 4-2 in teams' finale

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night in the season finale for both teams. Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic also scored and Austin Watson had an empty-netter for the Senators, who finished out of the playoffs for the fifth straight season. James van Riemsdyk and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who capped one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Boos reigned down as they skated o

  • Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

    Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Atlanta Falcons.

  • Only 1 QB goes in the 1st round, others like Liberty's Malik Willis have to wait

    Kenny Pickett went in the first round, but he was the only QB to hear his name called.

  • David Ojabo, who tore Achilles at a pro day workout, drafted in 2nd round by Ravens

    David Ojabo's slide in the draft didn't last too long.

  • Ed Marinaro rushed off stage by NFL draft producer after wildly long pick announcement

    The former Vikings running back and actor really made the most of his appearance at the NFL draft on Friday.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    John Metchie III is a Houston Texan. The Texans traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. Houston GM Nick Caserio jumped ahead of the Baltimore Ravens for the chance to take Metchie. "If there's one thing the Ravens love, it's Alabama players," said NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. "This is why the Texans jumped them." Longtime Ravens Ozzie Newsome Jr. is a former star Tide tight end. Metchie

  • 'Just scratching the surface': Gary Trent Jr. on Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. discusses where he wants to improve during the offseason, the Raptors just getting started with their core and why he appreciates Toronto and the organization so much.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug