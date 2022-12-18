Falcons DC Dean Pees hospitalized after on-field collision before game Saints game

Dean Pees was reportedly taken off the field on a cart on Sunday after having his neck stabilized.(Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was hospitalized following an on-field collision prior to Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons confirmed his status in a statement following earlier reports about the collision.

"He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing," the statement reads.

Linebackers coach Frank Bush will call defensive plays during Sunday's game.

Rod Walker of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that a Saints player was fielding punts and accidentally collided with Pees. Former Saints running back Deuce McAllister tweeted that Pees was taken off the field on a cart after having his neck stabilized. It wasn't initially clear who collided with Pees or what the extent of his injuries were.

Pees, 73, is in his second season with the Falcons. He's worked as an NFL defensive coordinator for 14 seasons with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans prior to joining the Falcons in 2021. He started coaching in the NFL as a linebackers coach for Bill Belichick's Patriots in 2004. Prior to joining the NFL, Pees spent 25 years on college sidelines including a six-year stint as Kent State's head coach from 1998-2003.