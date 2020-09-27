Dan Quinn's Falcons blow another double-digit lead in loss to Nick Foles, Bears

They did it again.

After blowing a 20-0 lead to the Dallas Cowboys last week, the Atlanta Falcons let a 26-10 fourth quarter lead slip away on Sunday. This time they did against a team mired in a quarterback controversy. And they did it at home.

Nick Foles replaced a benched Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter and rallied the Chicago Bears to a stunning 30-26 victory. The Bears quarterback threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns against an embattled Falcons defense as Chicago outscored Atlanta 20-0 in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta appeared to have this game wrapped up against a Chicago offense that struggled to get anything going through three quarters. Bears head coach Matt Nagy had seen enough from starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky when he threw a third-quarter interception that the Falcons converted into a field goal to increase their lead to 26-10.

The field goal marked the last points Atlanta would score, as Nick Foles took over from there. Foles finished completing 16-of-29 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns and an interception as the Bears improved to 3-0.

The Falcons, meanwhile, will have a lot of questions to answer after a second-straight stunning collapse resulted in an 0-3 start, most notably head coach Dan Quinn’s job security.