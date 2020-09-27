Dan Quinn's Falcons blow another double-digit lead in loss to Nick Foles, Bears

Jason Owens
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

They did it again.

After blowing a 20-0 lead to the Dallas Cowboys last week, the Atlanta Falcons let a 26-10 fourth quarter lead slip away on Sunday. This time they did against a team mired in a quarterback controversy. And they did it at home.

Nick Foles replaced a benched Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter and rallied the Chicago Bears to a stunning 30-26 victory. The Bears quarterback threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns against an embattled Falcons defense as Chicago outscored Atlanta 20-0 in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta appeared to have this game wrapped up against a Chicago offense that struggled to get anything going through three quarters. Bears head coach Matt Nagy had seen enough from starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky when he threw a third-quarter interception that the Falcons converted into a field goal to increase their lead to 26-10.

The field goal marked the last points Atlanta would score, as Nick Foles took over from there. Foles finished completing 16-of-29 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns and an interception as the Bears improved to 3-0.

The Falcons, meanwhile, will have a lot of questions to answer after a second-straight stunning collapse resulted in an 0-3 start, most notably head coach Dan Quinn’s job security.