Falcons add Mike Rutenberg and Nate Ollie as defensive assistants under new coordinator Jeff Ulbrich

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons made moves to continue reshaping their staff of defensive coaches on Friday by naming Mike Rutenberg as defensive pass game coordinator and Nate Ollie as defensive line coach.

The moves come six days after Jeff Ulbrich, who was interim coach for the New York Jets for much of last season, was named the Falcons' defensive coordinator. Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers were fired following the Falcons' 8-9 finish.

Rutenberg spent the past four seasons as the Jets' linebackers coach. He was an assistant with San Francisco in 2020.

Ollie was the assistant defensive line coach for the Houston Texans in 2024. He worked two seasons as the defensive line coach of the Indianapolis Colts and three seasons as the assistant defensive line coach for the Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons ranked 23rd in the league both in total defense and with their average of 24.9 points allowed under first-year coach Raheem Morris.

The Associated Press