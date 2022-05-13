Falcons acquire WR Edwards from Raiders, cut CB Sheffield

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks to his players during NFL rookie minicamp football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    1/4

    Falcons Football

    Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks to his players during NFL rookie minicamp football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Falcons first round draft pick wide receiver Drake London (5) runs during NFL rookie minicamp football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    2/4

    Falcons Football

    Atlanta Falcons first round draft pick wide receiver Drake London (5) runs during NFL rookie minicamp football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches NFL rookie minicamp football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    3/4

    Falcons Football

    Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches NFL rookie minicamp football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier works during NFL rookie minicamp football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    4/4

    Falcons Football

    Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier works during NFL rookie minicamp football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks to his players during NFL rookie minicamp football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons first round draft pick wide receiver Drake London (5) runs during NFL rookie minicamp football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches NFL rookie minicamp football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier works during NFL rookie minicamp football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kendall Sheffield
    Kendall Sheffield
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Calvin Ridley
    Calvin Ridley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their thin ranks at receiver by acquiring Bryan Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

The Falcons are sending a fifth-round pick in 2023 to Las Vegas, while also acquiring a seventh-rounder next year from the Raiders.

In other moves, Atlanta released cornerback Kendall Sheffield, a fourth-round pick in 2019, and tight end Ryan Becker.

Edwards was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (No. 81 overall) of the 2020 draft out of South Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver has 45 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns in 28 games over two seasons with the Raiders, making 15 starts.

The deal means that Las Vegas’ top five picks from the 2020 draft are no longer with the team. First-rounders Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette were cut last season for off-field issues, and now three third-rounders from that year are gone.

Las Vegas traded Lynn Bowden Jr. to Miami during his first training camp, and Tanner Muse was cut without ever playing a snap for the team.

Edwards joins a rebuilding Falcons team that traded Julio Jones last summer and didn't have Calvin Ridley for most of last season because of mental issues. Ridley has since been suspended for the entire 2022 season after the NFL found he gambled on league games while away from the Falcons.

Atlanta's receiving corps is led by rookie Drake London, the No. 8 overall selection from Southern California and the first wideout selected in this year's draft.

Olamide Zaccheaus has been the only other receiver on the roster who had as many as 31 catches in the NFL last season. Now he's joined by Edwards, who made 34 catches for 571 yards and scored three TDs in 2021.

Sheffield, who played at Ohio State, started 20 games over his first two seasons with the Falcons. But he began last season on injured reserve and wound up playing only nine games with no starts.

He was cut on the first day of Atlanta's two-day rookie minicamp.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Raptors need to add shooters in offseason to take next step forward

    Adding a shooter should be at the top of the Raptors' offseason priorities list.

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • Our favourite Nick Nurse, Masai Ujiri moments with media

    The Toronto Raptors have one of the best front offices in the NBA and not just because of their basketball expertise, but also because of their wit and personalities. Here are some memorable moments from Nick Nurse and Masai Ujiri's availabilities with the media. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Pens chase Shesterkin again, topple Rangers 7-2 for 3-1 lead

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points and the Pittsburgh Penguins throttled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Veteran CFL player Prukop attends Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp

    WINNIPEG — Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was competing along with first-year players Wednesday at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp. Prukop's presence was somewhat surprising, given the CFL Players' Association had said it directed veteran quarterbacks on eight CFL teams to skip rookie camps. The union added there was "the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management.'' According to a league source, t

  • Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

    MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign. Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Boudreau's hiri