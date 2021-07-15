‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Danny Ramirez To Produce & Star In Thriller ‘To Die Sane’

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) has signed on to produce and star in thriller To Die Sane.

The genre pic centers on a brutally effective Mexican-American ICE agent who becomes increasingly paranoid and unhinged after a detained, young immigrant commits suicide and his fellow agents fall victim one by one to El Cuco, the mythic child-snatching figure of Latino lore.

Moises Zamora and Carlos Cisco wrote the script; Ramirez will produce, alongside Zamora and Bianca Quesada. A director for the project, from Zone One Productions, has not yet been disclosed.

Ramirez recently co-starred opposite Anthony Mackie in Disney+ and Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the hit superhero series, which on Tuesday scored five Emmy nominations, he portrays Marvel character Joaquin Torres. The actor will next appear opposite Tom Cruise in anticipated Paramount sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

Ramirez recently wrapped production on the 20th Century Studios for Hulu suspense thriller, No Exit, which was produced by The Queen’s Gambit co-creator Scott Frank. He is currently in production on Netflix’s dual-timeline drama Plus/Minus opposite Lili Reinhart.

The actor is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

