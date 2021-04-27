Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Full Year Results
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.
(“Falcon”)
Full Year Results
27 April 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.
The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited financial statements and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (‘’MD&A’’) for the year ended 31 December 2020.
2020 Financial Highlights
Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$11 million at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: US$13.1 million).
Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.
Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data
Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2020 dated 26 April 2021, its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated 26 April 2021 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon’s website www.falconoilandgas.com.
Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
Year Ended
Year Ended
Revenue
Oil and natural gas revenue
5
5
5
5
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses
(159)
(233)
Production and operating expenses
(12)
(13)
General and administrative expenses
(1,871)
(1,780)
Share based compensation
-
(12)
Foreign exchange gain / (loss)
105
(70)
(1,937)
(2,108)
Results from operating activities
(1,932)
(2,103)
Fair value gain – outstanding warrant
110
369
Finance income
224
221
Finance expense
(231)
(226)
Net finance expense
(7)
(5)
Loss before tax
(1,829)
(1,739)
Taxation
-
-
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year
(1,829)
(1,739)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
(1,830)
(1,739)
Non-controlling interests
1
-
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year
(1,829)
(1,739)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:
Basic and diluted
(0.002 cent)
(0.002 cent)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 31 December
At 31 December
Assets
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
40,444
40,246
Property, plant and equipment
4
1
Trade and other receivables
23
30
Restricted cash
2,429
2,241
42,900
42,518
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
11,036
13,066
Trade and other receivables
117
141
11,153
13,207
Total assets
54,053
55,725
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
392,170
392,170
Contributed surplus
45,075
45,075
Deficit
(395,173)
(393,343)
42,072
43,902
Non-controlling interests
701
700
Total equity
42,773
44,602
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning provision
10,563
10,331
10,563
10,331
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
717
682
Derivative financial liabilities
-
110
717
792
Total liabilities
11,280
11,123
Total equity and liabilities
54,053
55,725
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Year Ended 31 December
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the year
(1,829)
(1,739)
Adjustments for:
Share based compensation
-
12
Depreciation
-
1
Fair value gain - outstanding warrant
(110)
(369)
Net finance loss
7
5
Foreign exchange (gain) / loss
(105)
70
Change in non-cash working capital:
Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables
31
(41)
(Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
(145)
88
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,151)
(1,973)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest Received
16
136
Exploration and evaluation assets
(48)
(541)
Property plant and equipment
(3)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(35)
(405)
Cash flows from financing activities
Raised Equity
-
8,433
Net cash generated by financing activities
-
8,433
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(2,186)
6,055
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents
156
44
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
13,066
6,967
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
11,036
13,066
All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.
About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.
For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com
