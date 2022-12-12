Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Director Purchase of Common Shares of Falcon

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
·3 min read
Falcon Oil &amp; Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon”, “Company”)

Director Purchase of Common Shares of Falcon

12 December 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that directors have purchased an aggregate of 1,020,000 common shares in Falcon.

Details of the respective purchases are included in the table below:

Name

Number of
Common Shares purchased

Total number of Common Shares
held after purchase

Percentage of issued share capital held after the purchase

Gregory Smith – Non - Executive Director

150,000

920,000

0.09%

Tom Layman - Non - Executive Director

870,000

1,120,000

0.11%

Ends.
CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. 

+353 1 676 8702

Philip O'Quigley, CEO

+353 87 814 7042

Anne Flynn, CFO

+353 1 676 9162

 

Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)

 

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee

+44 131 220 9771

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Director / PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Gregory Smith

2

Reason for notification

 

a)

Position/Status

Non - Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

Name

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

b)

LEI

213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Common shares in the Company



AIM: FOG TSXV: FO

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares in the Company

c)





Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s)

Volume(s)

CAD$0.105

Purchase an aggregate of 50,000 common shares in the Company

CAD$0.105

Purchase an aggregate of 50,000 common shares in the Company

CAD$0.105

Purchase an aggregate of 50,000 common shares in the Company

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price


150,000 common shares
CAD$15,750

e)

Date of the transaction

7 December 2022, 8 December 2022, 9 December 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

TSXV


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Tom Layman

2

Reason for notification

 

a)

Position/Status

Non - Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

Name

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

b)

LEI

213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Common shares in the Company



AIM: FOG TSXV: FO

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares in the Company

c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s)

Volume(s)

CAD$0.105

Purchase an aggregate of 50,000 common shares in the Company

CAD$0.105

Purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares in the Company

CAD$0.105

Purchase an aggregate of 546,000 common shares in the Company

CAD$0.11

Purchase an aggregate of 174,000 common shares in the Company

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price


870,000
CAD$92,220

e)

Date of the transaction

7 December 2022, 8 December 2022, 9 December 2022, 9 December 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

TSXV


