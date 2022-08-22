Falco Announces the Launch of a New Website Including a Virtual Information and Consultation Portal for the Horne 5 Project

Falco Resources Ltd.

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: FPC) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website including information on the Corporation, the exploration program, the Horne 5 Project and a brand new Virtual Information and Consultation Portal for the Horne 5 project (“Portal”).



This Portal, including virtual open house, a 3D model and an interactive map, summarizes and illustrates the Horne 5 Project. It documents its technical, environmental and social characteristics, brings together the principal measures to be implemented and presents the main commitments by Falco to integrate harmoniously into the environment and the community.

Luc Lessard, President and CEO, commented: “Inspired by Falco's innovative, scalable and transparent approach, we are proud to launch this new tool that promotes communication between the Corporation and its stakeholders regarding our activities and particularly our flagship Horne 5 Project.”

Falco encourages stakeholders to provide their impressions and comments through short questionnaires available through the Portal.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda (now Glencore Canada Corporation) from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

514-261-3336

info@falcores.com

Jeffrey White, LL.B, MBA

Director, Investor Relations

416-274-7762

rjwhite@falcores.com

Story continues

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



